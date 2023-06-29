Prosegur expands its use of currencies

The firm Prosegur will invest more than $5,000 million in Colombia for the expansion of Smart Coin, the only system in the country that allows to transform coins into banknotes automatically, and that is committed to reducing the production of cash.

According to the Director of Prosegur Cash Colombia, Andres Daza, “we went from changing a total of $3,000 million in 2020 to $5,000 million in 2021 and more than $6,400 million in 2022. As of 2023 we have projected ambitious growth with a large number of service points. By 2025, with greater recognition and positioning at the national level, we expect to exceed $100,000 million in changes per year”.

The manager regarding the differential factor that Smart Coin offers to people, maintains that “after having done rigorous research on the behavior of the market in terms of handling payments and its different channels, We found that at the Latin American level, cash continues to be not only positioned as the most widely used means of payment, rather, it continues to expand and grow constantly on the part of central banks throughout the region”.

In addition, he assured that “if we manage to substantially increase the recirculation of currencies, we will not only be a support for ordinary people, but we will be a great ally of the Latin American central banks, who could reduce their growing production of money to some extent.”tangentially contributing a grain of sand in caring for the planet since fewer natural resources will be used for the production of cash”.

Finally, it affirms that “it is false that the use of cash is decreasing, it is enough to see the real statistical figures of the use of means of payment where cash remains above 70% in daily payments in the country, as well as the statistics of cash production of Banco de la República”.