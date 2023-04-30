ProSiebenSat.1 stock slumps on subsidiary issues and dividend cut By Reuters

© Reuters. Logo ProSiebenSat.1 a Unterfoehring, Vicino Monaco di Baviera, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebertb/File Photo



BERLIN (Reuters) – Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 lost up to 19% in today’s session after the company said prosecutors are investigating the accounts of a subsidiary, and it will cut its dividend for 2023.

In February the company, of which Mfe-MediaForEurope is the majority shareholder, had postponed the publication of its 2022 results, due to regulatory problems with its subsidiary Jochen Schweizer mydays, which offers vouchers for adventure experiences such as hot air ballooning and bungee jumping.

The Monaco prosecutor’s office said today it was conducting preliminary investigations to verify there was sufficient evidence to launch a formal investigation, without specifying a concrete charge.

“The possible financial burden to the group related to the official investigations cannot be estimated at the moment, but could be considerable,” ProSieben said, although chief executive Bert Habets later clarified that the costs would not affect the 2023 outlook. .

ProSieben has had a tough few months, with declining advertising sales putting pressure on its profit margin and new management announcing a change in strategy and layoffs.

Yesterday, the German group announced it would replace its chief financial officer and proposed cutting this year’s dividend, announcing an almost 20% drop in operating profit for 2022 to 678 million euros.

The company said it had changed the product offering at Jochen Schweizer mydays – for example by offering vouchers worth no more than 250 euros – which means it can continue to operate without approval from financial regulator BaFin.

It also said it would acquire General Atlantic’s stake in Jochen Schweizer mydays for 1 euro, bringing its stake to 89.9%. The shares of Jochen Schweizer mydays had so far been bundled together with other companies in the NuCom joint venture with General Atlantic.

ProSieben is also considering buying the remaining shares of Jochen Schweizer mydays in the medium term.

Mfe-MediaForEurope, expressed concern about the subsidiary’s recent developments.

ProSiebenSat must now provide an explicit roadmap to clarify “how it intends to address internal and external challenges to increase value for all shareholders,” said Mfe, which currently owns 22.7 percent of the group.

(Translated by Luca Fratangelo, editing Andrea Mandalà)