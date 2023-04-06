A three-member bench of the Supreme Court has rejected the decision of the October 18 Coalition Commission to hold elections and declared it inconsistent with the constitution while declaring the suo motu case on the dissolution of the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as sufficient. Elections should be held on May 14, while the government has been ordered to provide funds for the elections, while the concerned parties should approach the court separately for the resignation of the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly elections. The Election Commission has been instructed to take a decision on its own. Tehreek-e-Insaaf has expressed its happiness over this decision of the Supreme Court, while the Federal Cabinet rejected the decision of the Supreme Court in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. It is said that the three-member bench has given a decision by deviating from the constitution and the law. The cabinet has also announced to raise its voice in every forum on the court decision. Due to this situation, a new political crisis has arisen in the country. The establishment of a full court was being demanded in this case, the bar councils also demanded the same, while the three-member bench gave its decision instead of paying attention to all such demands. It is happening that this court decision has once again increased the political temperature. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, drawing attention to an important point, has said that if a finger is raised on the bench, the judge cannot decide. We respect the judiciary, so we appear before the courts. said that we do not accept the dictatorship of anyone else in the country and we will not accept the dictatorship of anyone in the Supreme Court. Prime Minister Nazir Tarar has said that the Supreme Court has denied justice by rejecting all the legitimate demands. A full court should be formed instead of it. There should not be an impression that any institution is facilitating anyone. Therefore, due to the decision of the Supreme Court, there have been fears of the emergence of a new political crisis in the country. It was said that when the charges were dismissed suo moto, would the decision in such a case be based on justice? He said that there was a demand for the full bench from all sides, PTI also said that there is no objection to the full bench, so what is wrong in accepting the demand of the full bench? Pushed to the side, ‘we did not make agreements with the IMF’, the fact is that although there is an option of emergency in the constitution, according to the informed circles, the consent of the President of Pakistan is also necessary for the implementation of the emergency and it is quite clear that the current President of the country Under the circumstances, we will not allow any such effort from the government to succeed. In this regard, an important point was that the Supreme Court suggested that the two parties settle the matter through mutual negotiations, but the government did not pay attention to it. It is understood that while the head of Tehreek-e-Insaf also tried to weaken the negotiation process by talking about sending his team instead of participating in the negotiations, “as if both sides once again showed obstinacy”, after which the Supreme Court decided to settle the matter. and after this decision, apparently, the government has no choice but to accept this decision. There is no doubt that the results of the elections in two provinces (currently Punjab) will be forever for the country’s politics. It will cause problems because if elections are held in two provinces, a similar situation will arise after every five years, and no one will be able to stop the elected governments of the two provinces from influencing the general elections. This “crisis” could have been avoided if it had been done. However, now we see that the way the federal government has rejected this decision, what response plan does it take to deal with the situation, which will avoid the crisis and political And the alleged judicial division should also stop?