After the interruption linked to the pandemic, the urological surgical activity at the Oderzo hospital has resumed since the first months of 2022, with the involvement of the doctors of the Ca’ Foncello Urology Unit in Treviso, coordinated by Dr. Claudio Lamon. In the last year, a total of 170 urological operations under general anesthesia e over 2000 specialist outpatient services (urological visits, prostate biopsies, consultations in the various departments of the hospital).

In consideration of the constant request for treatment by the numerous patients suffering from prostatic hypertrophy, it was also developed and implemented in Oderzo, in agreement with the Director of the Hospital, Dr. Umberto Gasparottoand the director of Anesthesia and Resuscitation, Dr Paris Trevisoland steam heat treatment for the therapy ofobstructive hypertrophy of the prostate.

This is the new frontier of mini-invasiveness, already consolidated in the Urology department of Ca’ Foncello in Treviso, directed by Dr. Mario Salvatore Manganowhich has a new revolutionary method, called “summarize”, capable of guaranteeing excellent results in the treatment of disorders related toBPH and which represented an absolute novelty in the ambit of the urological offer to the population of the Opitergino-Mottense area.

The procedure, lasting about 10′, after a mild sedation of the patient, consists in the transurethral endoscopic introduction of a thin instrument up to the prostate, into which water vapor at 103°C is injected.

We speak of “minimally invasive treatment” because it determines the natural and progressive reabsorption by the body of the tissue subjected to heating with steam; a volumetric decrease of the central portion of the prostate gland and an opening of the urethral canal will therefore be created, with consequent improvement in the difficulty and frequency of urination and without repercussions on sexual functions.

In Oderzo in 2022 approximately 50 surgeries with the Rezum technique that required one hospitalization of only 24 hours in the Department of Surgery, directed by Dr Paul Callegari; all patients were discharged without complications.

The improvement in urination occurred progressively, and the optimal result was achieved in a period of between one and two months, in line with data from numerous studies published in national and international scientific journals.

The treatment joins the already consolidated minimally invasive therapeutic offer as regards urological activity, with a view to ever greater attention towards the patient thanks to the improvement of surgical and anesthesiological techniques and the fruitful collaboration and professional synergy between the specialists in the various hospital structures of the Ulss 2 Marca trevigiana company.