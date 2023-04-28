PROSTITUTED COMPATRIOTS RESCUE IN SPAIN AFTER JOINT OPERATION « cde News

INTERNATIONAL (special envoy) Through a joint effort between the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office of Paraguay and Spain, two gangs that allegedly prostituted Paraguayan women were dismantled. The investigations called “Operation Guaraní and Asunción” began in the cities of Córdoba and Ferrol.

Thanks to the collaboration between the Spanish and Paraguayan authorities, it was possible to dismantle two gangs accused of forcing women into prostitution, with seven victims released and fourteen arrested, including “an emerging and well-known Paraguayan singer”.

The women were released in Spain after the arrests made in the European country, ten of them, while in Paraguay, the other four, in two operations coordinated by Interpol in collaboration with the Prosecutors of both countries, according to a police statement, detailing that the singer was arrested in Asunción.

The victims were captured mainly in Paraguay among “young women in a situation of vulnerability and economic need”, through social networks or contacts within the country, the note highlights.

The information states that, once they were convinced through deception, “they facilitated their trip to Spain to sexually exploit them in dating apartments in two cities, “in conditions close to slavery.”

Although these organizations were not related to each other, their way of acting was similar, by providing the victims with plane tickets to Spain and “the necessary means to evade police controls at airports.

Likewise, the expenses of the trip generated debts for the victims with the organizations, which they had to settle by engaging in prostitution under conditions that were close to slavery.

“Controlled through video surveillance cameras on the floors, they had to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, they could not choose or reject any client or type of service, they did not have the freedom to decide when go out into the street and they only received a percentage of the benefits obtained from their work”.

Other common elements were the use of sexual contact websites to advertise the services of the victims and they also profited from the sale of narcotic substances and medications for erectile dysfunction to clients.

The benefits were invested in purchases in both countries, in which 35 title deeds to real estate and vehicles were intervened in eight house searches, 19,700 euros in cash, bearer checks for 63,000 euros, six luxury watches, six vehicles, 24 mobile phones and 27 doses of cocaine.

🚨 Dismantled 2⃣ criminal organizations that were dedicated to human trafficking #women for their sexual exploitation @INTERPOL_HQ ❌ They captured the victims in #Paraguay and prostituted them in #ACoruña y #Córdoba 🚔 14 detainees 👮‍♀️ 7 women released#WeAreYourPolice pic.twitter.com/5a66ffoc2u – National Police (@police) April 27, 2023

