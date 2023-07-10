Prostitution busted in the name of massage centers in Hyderabad

Police raids on two massage centers, organizers and customers arrested

Hyderabad: 07. July (sahrnews.com)

In the capital city of Telangana, Hyderabad, the police have busted two prostitution dens, which were being run as massage centers in a popular area of ​​the city. After a tip-off, the police swung into action and raided these massage centers. And caught everyone red-handed.

To deceive the police and the public, the police officials themselves were surprised to see the work being carried out inside the massage centers by putting up signboards with colorful names and colors to deceive the police and the public. were done.

As per details Banjara Hills road no 10 I was running a massage center called “Mahi Ayurvedic Beauty Spa Center” by a person named Sunil Kumar. According to the police, under the guise of a massage center, Sunil Kumar was running a fearless prostitution business for many days by bringing girls from different places and cities in the name of the massage center. I reported the ongoing prostitution business to the police.

Immediately after which the Banjara Hills Police raided this massage center, seeing the internal scenes, they themselves were surprised that such a Gurkha was found in this posh area in the name of a massage center. During this raid, the police took the owner of the massage center, Sunil Kumar, and the sub-organizer of the massage center, Farzana Begum, into custody. And a case was registered against them. I. Sent the girls in this massage center to the rehabilitation center and sealed this massage center.

In the second incident, the police Banjara Hills road no 11 The police had received information that a prostitution business was being run in the name of Jannat Salon and Spa Center in RK Residential Penthouse. Soon after this information, Banjara Hills Police conducted a raid on this spa center. The owner, Ratnawat Vijaya Babu, has been arrested. A criminal case has been registered against him. According to the police, it has been found that Ratnawat Vijaya Babu has invited girls from North India to perform prostitution in the name of his salon and spa center. This spa center has also been sealed by the police. The police have registered cases in both the cases.

In the past few days, Hyderabad police busted a few prostitution dens being run in the name of massage center, spa center and arrested the owners and customers and the girls were sent to the rehabilitation center.

There is a public demand that action should be taken against such prostitution dens and so-called spa centers and massage centers in Hyderabad, which is developing at lightning speed in IT and other sectors. So a few are doing prostitution business in the name of sponsors!!

