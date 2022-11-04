Protecting the Ladin language helps to counteract the depopulation of the Venetian mountains. Bard is convinced of this and organized four meetings to present the “Report on the causes of the progressive extinction of the Ladin linguistic minorities in the province of Belluno as a result of the policies implemented by the Italian State”. The author of the report is the sociologist and co-founder of Bard, Diego Cason, who in June brought his office to Strasbourg to discuss it with the MEPs of the integruppo for linguistic minorities. The meetings will be held on Saturday 5 November in Comelico Superiore, at the Algudnei Museum in Dosoledo; Saturday 19th in Cortina, at the Ciasa de ra Regoles, Saturday 26th in the multipurpose hall in Fusine di Val di Zoldo and in the Council Chamber in Cencenighe on Saturday 3rd December, always starting at 6pm.

Cason, what is the outcome of the meeting in Strasbourg?

«It is difficult for the European Parliament to intervene on individual cases. The hypothesis is that the issue of the Ladin people of Belluno is merged with other similar cases of non-observance of minority rights, there are about thirty of them, and put together a report by the end of 2023 to recall the Member States involved “.

How does the fate of Ladin speakers link with the depopulation of the Belluno mountains?

«Generally speaking, the more you characterize yourself, the better you can position yourself on the market. Protecting a minority means strengthening the bonds and cohesion of a community where relationships are identity. And cultural differentiation allows, among other things, the growth of typical economic activities. The linguistic islands are elements of differentiation that become a value, for example, in tourism marketing as in the creation of typical products ».

Bard accuses the state of causing the progressive extinction of linguistic minorities. How?

«Not guaranteeing adequate resources to protect its culture. It does not apply the laws, which there are, except in the places where the neighboring states claim their observance (Alto Adige, Val d’Aosta and Friuli). The Veneto Region also has two laws dedicated to the Ladin and Cimbrian linguistic minorities, but does not apply them. European treaties are added to state and regional regulations, but they are not observed in our lands. The Ladin cultural centers in Belluno receive sums that are not even comparable with those allocated in Alto Adige; the Ladin language is not taught at school and the Ladin Institutes of Fodom and Colle Santa Lucia offer private courses: it is the opposite of what the treaties say. Teaching Ladin at school does not mean withdrawing into one’s own linguistic shell, but allowing the preservation of a reinforcing element ».

So is it just a question of money?

«No, also of representation and therefore of power. In Bolzano, Ladins have the right to a provincial councilor and the Province must find an agreement with the Ladin communities on all bills that involve them, otherwise they will not be implemented. There are no such instruments here, yet they are provided for in the treaties. Money is one aspect, but not the most important. The point is to consider the presence of linguistic minorities as an enriching element ».

How many Ladin speakers are there in Belluno today?

“The absence of a precise data is another lack of the Veneto Region which, by 2012, should have carried out the census of Ladin speakers but never did. We have the three “historic” municipalities where the numbers are more important: 70% in Livinallongo, almost 90% in Colle Santa Lucia and 47% in Cortina, approximately. Then there are the others and they range from 50% of Comelico Superiore to 7-10% of Valle Agordina, but there is no official document that tells us the exact number ».

What is the goal of your study and the upcoming meetings organized by Bard?

“There is an underrated dynamic element: the three historic Ladin municipalities celebrated a referendum to leave Veneto and if their rights are not recognized, they will return to office. But we are talking about the two major tourist centers in the Belluno area, which alone make up 80% of arrivals and presences. If Cortina and Livinallongo leave, the province of Belluno can say goodbye to its tourism system ».