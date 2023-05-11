Protect your pet from the heat wave in Cali

Santiago de Cali and several areas of the country for weeks have been enduring high temperature conditions that affect citizens and threaten the health of pets.

This so-called “heat stroke” is a matter that pet owners must take into account in these days full of sun and heat.

In addition, taking into account that in the second half of the year the El Niño phenomenon will arrive with high temperatures that can affect the health of the animals, even with fatal consequences.

High temperatures in Colombia have reached 35 °C in Barranquilla, 22 °C in Bogotá, 34 °C in Cali or 30 °C in Medellín; complex scenarios for pets.

Although the dry season in the Caribbean runs from December to May, institutions such as the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) are warning about the probability of suffering from the El Niño phenomenon during the second half of this year.

What is “heat stroke”?

Both dogs and cats can become victims of heat and develop episodes of what is known as ‘heat stroke’ or present burns from prolonged exposure to the sun’s rays.

This syndrome, also known as heat exhaustion or thermal stress, is the set of physical signs that develops when the body temperature of pets exceeds normal limits, which range between 37 and 39.4 °C, without being associated with signs of illness that may lead to fever.

Data:

• The most serious signs occur when the temperature of dogs and cats exceeds 41 ° C to 42.5 ° C, which can lead to failure of different organs and death.

• As they have few sweat glands, they cannot lose heat through sweat like human beings and need to activate other mechanisms such as panting so that, by evaporation, body temperature can be reduced.

To do?

1. When the signs are mild, such as increased panting and salivation, the animal can be housed in a place away from a heat source and with good ventilation.

2. It is important to reduce body temperature gradually to avoid drastic changes in blood pressure and therefore more serious complications.

3. You should provide fresh and not cold water, cover the animal with towels moistened in lukewarm water and moisten areas such as the abdomen, head or legs with fresh water.

4. Some veterinary associations suggest rubbing the paw pads with alcohol to dilate the pores.

Comments