Original title: Protecting the night sky from light pollution

Not long ago, Xichong Community in Dapeng New District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province was certified as an international dark night community and became the first international dark night community in my country. The local area has carried out scientific transformation and upgrading of lighting to protect the night sky from light pollution, attracting many tourists to enjoy the beautiful starry sky, which has produced good economic and social benefits.

In recent years, people’s attention to light pollution has been increasing, and some places are actively exploring various ways to control light pollution. For example, the “Shanghai Municipal Environmental Protection Regulations” specifically stipulates the prevention and control of light pollution, and many cities such as Beijing, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou have also issued relevant management regulations on lighting facilities or landscape lights. The practice of controlling light pollution in Xichong Community has given people new inspiration. In addition to limiting the adverse effects of light pollution on people’s production and life, we can also find ways to tap the value of the beautiful starry sky.

The harmony of the ecological environment and the prosperity of the bright lights are both symbols of the vitality of the city, and the two do not conflict. Under the premise of ensuring the needs of life and production safety, more attention should be paid to green environmental protection and closeness to nature in urban lighting settings, and unnecessary excess lighting should be reduced as much as possible, so that the city has a bright night sky without light pollution, and the community will become more livable. , the masses will be more satisfied.

