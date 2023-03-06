It seeks to protect the life of Carlos Mauricio Mosquera Miranda, Guillermo Andrés Mosquera Miranda, Nidia Marcela Montoya and their families.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation officiated the Government of Cauca, the National Protection Unit, the Victims Unit, and the Police of Cauca and the National Army of Cauca, so that they report on the actions taken in compliance with the orders issued by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

The IACHR requested the adoption of precautionary measures to protect the rights to life and integrity staff of Carlos Mauricio Mosquera Miranda, Guillermo Andrés Mosquera Miranda, Nidia Marcela Montoya and their families, who reside in the municipality of Algeria.

In its communication, the Attorney General’s Office indicated that these community leaders would have been subjected to a series of threats for their political activities, and for acting as human rights defenders in the area they live in; and stated that their risk situation persists despite having been transferred to other municipalities.

Bearing in mind the decision taken by this international body against the Colombian State, and in compliance with its preventive function, The Attorney General’s Office asked the required entities to report whether, within the scope of their powers, they have activated the protection route with respect to the aforementioned persons.

Likewise, he asked in his letter to indicate if they have advanced coordination with other entities of the municipal and/or national order with the purpose of complying with the orders of the IACHR and, if so, indicate the proposed actions, as well as the results obtained.

Additionally, in an inter-institutional meeting convened by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Cauca Regional Attorney General’s Office requested the Departmental Education Secretariat Arrange protection measures with the beneficiariesamong them, the teacher Elcira Mosquera, without having to wait for her to activate the route of threatened teachers, taking into account the precautionary measures adopted.

The control entity specified that through this preventive action seeks to guarantee the rights of a group of social leaders and their families, without this implying co-administration or interference in the administrative, financial, technical or legal decisions of state entities or individuals who perform public functions.