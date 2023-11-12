Protecting Young Internet Users: A Growing Concern With the Increase in Underage Users

and healthy online environment for minors.

The number of underage Internet users has exceeded 190 million, and “Internet protection” has become a hot topic of discussion. With more and more children being exposed to the risks and dangers of the online world, parents and guardians are struggling to find effective ways to protect their children from harmful content and addictive behaviors.

One parent, Wang Lihua from Xiamen City, Fujian Province, shared her struggle with her child’s addiction to short videos. After confiscating the mobile phone, her child refused to study and became emotionally distraught. This is just one example of the impact of Internet addiction on children’s well-being and academic performance.

A survey conducted by the National Mental Health Assessment and Development Center of the Institute of Psychology, Chinese Academy of Sciences revealed that 33.4% of teenagers agreed with the statement “I can’t stand not having a mobile phone.” This dependence on technology has raised concerns about the mental and physical health of minors.

Furthermore, the spread of inappropriate and harmful content through various online platforms has put children at risk. Cases of minors being lured into online scams, gambling, and exposure to explicit content have become more frequent, sparking outrage and concerns among the public.

While many online platforms have implemented “youth mode” or “anti-addiction systems”, these measures are not foolproof. Children often find ways to bypass these restrictions, and some platforms lack the capability to effectively identify and protect underage users. Additionally, the lack of Internet literacy among parents and guardians further exacerbates the challenges of protecting minors online.

In response to these challenges, the promulgation of the “Regulations on the Internet Protection of Minors” has provided a glimmer of hope. The Regulations aim to establish a comprehensive legal framework for the protection of minors online, addressing issues such as irrational online consumption, addiction prevention, real-name systems for online games, and the responsibility of schools and guardians in monitoring minors’ online activities.

The regulations have set the stage for a more robust “protective net” for minors, but the effectiveness of these measures will depend on the collaboration of multiple stakeholders. Internet platforms must exercise self-discipline, strengthen anti-addiction mechanisms, and crack down on harmful content. Technical advancements, such as identity recognition and big data analysis, can further enhance the protection of minors online.

However, the solution goes beyond technology. It requires a holistic approach that includes education, positive guidance, and the involvement of families, schools, and the government. Only through the collective efforts of all parties involved can a safe and healthy online environment for minors be achieved.

