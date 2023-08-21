Protection of minorities essential – Naibaat

Last updated August 21, 2023

The heartbreaking events of Jardanwala have been declared as the result of a well-thought-out conspiracy in the preliminary investigations, in which the possibility of the involvement of the Indian intelligence agency ‘RAW’ has not been ruled out, whose operatives have misled a few people in the suburbs and led them astray. Arriving at Jaranwala also incited some local people to attack the churches and properties of the Christian community. The government and the entire nation have strongly condemned the tragic events. A delegation of scholars went to a church in Lahore and apologized to the bishop and the Christian community for this misbehavior. Army Chief General Asim Munir taking notice of the tragedy while addressing an ISPR event termed it as very sad and unbearable and said that all citizens of Pakistan, without discrimination of religion, caste and creed, should respect each other. are equal. There is no room for intolerance against minorities. The police say that cases have been registered against 34 persons responsible for the incidents under anti-terrorism and criminal code. What happened in Jaranwala cannot be defended. Basically, it is the most worrying aspect of the society that taking the law into one’s hands is considered brave. In our country, breaking the law is the way of the brave and breaking the law in the country and trampling the country’s laws underfoot is much easier than implementing the laws. Especially when there is a raging group, such a situation is even more dangerous. This is not the first time such an incident has happened in the country. Such sad incidents have happened in the past and we have to prevent such incidents in the future. There is a threat to peace and order in the country and those responsible for this incident should be held accountable and a thorough and impartial investigation is also needed into the cause of this tragic incident. So that no one responsible can escape the punishment of the law in any respect. On this occasion, we have to take some measures to prevent such incidents. In the past, in 2004, when I was in charge of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, there were two incidents, one in Shanti Nagar and the other in Sangla Hill, where the church was located. The house and school were burnt, the incident was investigated and it was found that all this happened on the basis of misunderstanding. At that time, on my suggestion, it happened that a committee was formed on the basis of each district, in which, apart from minority representatives, businessmen and scholars were also included. will meet with the DPO and work to prevent any such incidents across the district, these committees need to be revived and made functional now, Islam and ours also exhort us to fully protect the rights of minorities. For this we have before us a treaty dated 628 AD, this treaty is worth reading and understanding, it gives us complete guidance, historically it is said that it was written on the occasion of a delegation to the Christians of Yemen. It was written in the agreement that this message is from Muhammad bin Abdullah to those who accept Christianity, they are our citizens, they are safe from me, whether they are far or near, their churches should not be harmed. Their judges will not be removed from office, their women will not be married without their permission, this woman will not be prevented from going to the church for worship, this agreement will last forever. The beloved Prophet himself has made such an agreement, so we ourselves should realize that our action does not harm any minority community. Attacks on the Christian community, arson, burning of four churches, dozens of houses, vehicles and other properties in response to the desecration are totally unacceptable to the followers of any religion, especially Muslims. More than a hundred people involved in the incidents have been arrested, who are being investigated scientifically, while cases have been registered against 600. The background of the incident is that two Christian youths wrote objectionable pamphlets Which falls under the category of blasphemy. Apart from this, he also desecrated some pages of the Holy Quran. When this incident came to light, outrage spread among the people and riots broke out in the city. Agitators attacked and vandalized government buildings as well as property belonging to the Christian community, with the police allegedly standing by and not taking action, recalling the horrific events of May 9. Rangers had to be called to control the situation. Section 144 has been imposed in the entire district. The caretaker government of Punjab has ordered a high-level investigation into the heartbreaking incidents. Spokesman of the Punjab government said that an attempt was made to disrupt the peace within Pakistan under a well-thought-out conspiracy. Desecration of the Holy Quran and hurt the sentiments of Muslims, which is under investigation. The arrest of the accused has been ordered, it is a matter of satisfaction that the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar has also directed the law enforcement agencies to bring the criminals to book. The Caretaker Prime Minister has ordered the law enforcement agencies to take immediate action against the people involved in the attacks on houses and churches of the Christian community and the burning of properties in Jaranwala on the charge of blaspheming the Quran. In a statement issued on the said that the scenes of Faisalabad’s Jardanwala Tehsil have shocked them, strict action will be taken against those who target minorities and take the law into their hands. He assured all Pakistanis. He said that the government stands with its citizens on the basis of equality. According to the police spokesperson, local people accused a Christian youth of blasphemy, after which announcements were made from mosques and a large number of local people gathered. In order to save the Christian citizens, they vacated their houses and spread here and there. The protestors vandalized the houses and churches of the Christian community and set them on fire. Anyone who takes the law into their hands will be arrested, with the help of various videos of the incidents, more suspects involved in the riots are being identified and arrested. The police named 37 people in the incidents and filed various cases against more than 600 unknown suspects including anti-terrorism and blasphemy. Every section of the country has demanded the establishment of special courts. Not only have they condemned the Jaranwala tragedy in strong words, but everyone is of the opinion that there is no room for such incidents in Pakistan. Everyone has been involved in this incident. He also demanded that every person should be severely punished. It was a well-thought-out conspiracy. It should not only be exposed, but its characters should receive exemplary punishment. Mosques and places of worship are cradles of peace, instead of People’s feelings should be cooled by these holy places, on the contrary, they are aggravated, incited to violent incidents. Strict action should also be taken against such elements who are equally guilty of the characters of this tragedy. Protection will be provided. All the political parties of the country, scholars and social, literary figures and Pakistan Muslim League (Zia-ul-Haq Shaheed) have strongly condemned these attacks by the agitators, during the tenure of the martyred President General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, who was the best with the minorities in the country. That is why the Hindu, Sikh and Christian communities living in the country remember him today. During the reign of martyred President General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, it was made easy for the minorities to elect their representatives to the Parliament through separate elections. Choose by your own vote, our position is that Islam allows it, not the country’s law and constitution, we demand that steps be taken to restore the churches and property, that Islam is a religion of peace and security. The protection of non-Muslims is the responsibility of Muslims. A person or crowd should not become their own judge and executioner. If someone dared to commit blasphemy, he should have been handed over to the law. Respecting different religions, their holy books, personalities and rituals is obligatory for all. Muslims also believe in the books of other inspired religions, prophets and their orders, so they consider it a sin to speak against them, but anyone else should insult the glory of their Prophet, who is the last prophet of Allah. Or if they are guilty of insulting the Holy Quran and Islamic rituals, they cannot tolerate it. The recent heartbreaking incidents of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark and the lack of action by the respective governments against the perpetrators is unacceptable not only for Pakistan but for the entire Muslim world and Muslims around the world. It is understandable that Muslims get angry at any countermeasures. But the observance of the limits set by our religion is also obligatory on every Muslim. Islam, Pakistan’s constitution and law guarantee the protection of minorities. If any wretch commits desecration of the Holy Quran, he should be handed over to the law and not attacked on his minority sect. After the full investigation of what happened in Jaranwala, those responsible and those accused of desecration of the holy book should be punished severely if found guilty, the criminals who targeted the minorities should be brought to justice. Blood has been given for How can we forget our brave airman Cecil Chaudhry of Pakistan Air Force? Undoubtedly, the nation has been shaken by this incident. In order to carry out the heinous plan of the Atheist forces to enrage and injure them in Jaranwala as well, the police have also detained the people involved in insulting the Holy Quran and the Messenger of Allah. He will know why they have become the tools of the atheistic forces that create the debris of extremism and terrorism. Indeed, the protection of the sanctity of the Qur’an and the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) is part of the faith of every Muslim, for which they consider it a blessing to lay down their lives. Anti-Islamic forces are busy labeling this endless passion of Muslims for the sanctity and protection of Islamic rituals as extremism on the religion of Islam, the guarantor of peace and harmony. There is a link in the chain whose aim may be to destroy the peace of the country by inciting Muslims against the minorities in the entire country, for which our respective security and law enforcement agencies need to be on the alert all the time. In the incident of Jaranwala, the losses suffered by our innocent minority community, it is also necessary to immediately redress and necessary measures for their protection should also be taken immediately because the elements facing the security of Pakistan are in the country due to such incidents. There is an opportunity to spread poisonous propaganda about the insecurity of minorities.