Proteometech launches animal allergy diagnostic product ‘Anytia’ into China :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Gyeong-taek Kim = Proteometech, a company specializing in in vitro diagnostic medical devices, announced on the 27th that its flagship product, animal allergy diagnostic product ‘ANITIA’, has entered China, one of the world‘s largest markets, for the first time.

According to the company, this is the result of participating in China‘s largest pet exhibition ‘2023 Shanghai Pet Fair Asia 2023’ held in Shanghai, China from August 16th to 20th. First, we signed export contracts with five companies and exported to the Chinese market for the first time. In addition, the company is currently discussing ways to cooperate with about 20 companies in China to enter the Chinese market through various methods and plans to export products to more local customers in the future.

Recently, allergic diseases in pets have increased rapidly, showing an incidence of more than 30% of pets. Proteometech’s ‘Anitia’ is the first and only pet allergy diagnostic product in Korea to receive approval from the government and to receive New Technology (NET) certification from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. This product has many special advantages such as economic efficiency, convenience, and speed, allowing a total of 125 different types of allergy tests to be performed using only a small amount of serum, completely replacing the existing allergy diagnosis method using skin stimulation. Anytia is already being exported to 11 countries, including the United States, one of the world‘s largest markets.

With this export to China, the company plans to spread the excellence and convenience of its products in China and target the rapidly growing Chinese veterinary diagnostic market in earnest.

An official from Proteometech said, “The animal allergy diagnostic market is a market formed separately from the human market, which is our main product, and is becoming a representative item for expanding the company’s sales in the global market.” He added, “The animal allergy diagnostic product is a human allergy diagnostic product. “I think we can create a mutual sales linkage effect with diagnostic products,” he said.

