Protest camp for nuclear disarmament starts in Düren – Rhineland – news

Protest camp for nuclear disarmament starts in Düren – Rhineland – news

The Nörvenich Air Base is located in Düren and therefore in the immediate vicinity of the peace camp. The Bundeswehr Air Force is currently training from here for the use of nuclear weapons. The activists, who are setting up camp on the grounds of the evangelical community center in Düren-Birkesdorf, say they want to “work creatively towards a world without nuclear weapons” with campaigns, demonstrations and workshops.

Originally, the “future camp” should have taken place near the Büchel air base in Rhineland-Palatinate. Büchel is actually the only location in Germany where US nuclear weapons are stored as part of nuclear sharing. However, this location is currently closed due to renovations.

Also the climate in focus

The activists have not only rescheduled spatially this year. At the camp, which lasts several days, the activists want to focus more on the climate in addition to the topic of nuclear disarmament. For example, they call for the inclusion of CO2 emissions from the military and armaments industry in the UN climate report.

A central demand of the activists remains Germany’s accession to the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty, as well as acknowledgment of the suffering of the survivors of nuclear weapons deployments and nuclear weapons tests.

Behind the organization of the camp is ICAN, the “International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons”; a non-governmental organization that has been campaigning as an international alliance for the abolition of all nuclear weapons through an internationally binding treaty since 2006. In 2017 ICAN was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for work.

We will also report on this topic on July 4th, 2023 on WDR radio and in the news of the local time from Aachen at 6:00 p.m.

