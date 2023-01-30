Protest in La Calera for toll road affected road for 2 days

Paula Torres



January 29, 2023 – 10:00 PM

For two days, the road to La Calera presented staggered road damages on behalf of a group of people who carried out a peaceful protest from the Alboreto sector in Bogotá to La Calera due to the cost of the toll in Alto de Patios.

“There is a demonstration on the La Calera road with kilometer 6, with a road affectation of one lane, with an approximate capacity of 11 people. In Follow-up”, reported the Mobility Secretariat.

toll collection

Currently the toll charge is $10,800. A 50% discount is applied to the inhabitants of the area, however, the protesters demand that the rate be reduced to zero.

“After seven years of requests, we reached an agreement that allows us to reduce the Los Patios toll rate by 50%, located in an area that has a high incidence of interurban traffic with Bogotá and where people live who have been waiting for this for a long time. conciliation”, affirmed in October the president of the ANI, William Camargo.

In this sense, the vehicles of La Calera resident owners pay $5,700 to go through the Alto de Los Patios toll.

Affectations

At around 12:34 pm, the Ministry of Mobility reported that the demonstration continued along La Calera road with kilometer 5. This led to the closure of the Bogotá-La Calera direction pass (ascent) with intermittent passage enabled in the La Calera-Bogotá direction ( decline).

The detours authorized by the Secretariat were located at Carrera 7 to the North up to Calle 187C (Codito) and La Cabaña. Likewise, in Autonorte, Briceño-Sopó and Sopó-La Calera.

Around 2:27 pm, the demonstrators arrived at the Alto de Patios sector, affecting the road in the Bogotá-La Calera direction (up), with passage in the La Calera-Bogotá direction (down).

At 2:46 pm the demonstrators began to disperse, thus managing to regain mobility on the La Calera road in the Bogotá-La Calera direction (ascent).

However, a few minutes later the Ministry of Mobility gave a new report:

“The demonstration began on 23G street with carrera 109, at the moment they are advancing along Esperanza Avenue with carrera 103 in the west-east direction, with a one-lane road affectation, with an approximate capacity of 15 people,” the Secretariat announced.

Around 4:15 pm, the demonstration advanced along 26th Street (Av. Dorado) with Av. Boyacá, in a west-east direction, causing road damage.

At 4:50 pm, the Ministry of Mobility reported that the demonstration advanced along Calle 26 (Av. Dorado) with Carrera 68, in a west-east direction, continuing to affect the road in the area.

The last update was recorded around 6:34 pm, the time when the Ministry of Mobility reported that the protesters arrived at Av. Esperanza with Carrera 52 and were located on the platform accompanied by the authorities.

new toll

On the other hand, the Avenida Longitudinal (ALO) construction project, awarded by the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI) to the Promise of Future Society ALO Sur SAS, announced the possibility of implementing a new toll to enter and exit the capital of the country, on the border between Bogotá and Cundinamarca.

Cars, vans, and campers would have to pay about $7,600, while buses, vans, and trucks would pay a fee of $8,100. This would represent a strong blow to the pocket of drivers who commute daily to neighboring municipalities such as Soacha and Sibaté, where they carry out their work and study activities.

The collection of the toll booth could only be implemented after the three sections of the ALO-sur come into operation, corresponding to the intersection Canoas-Río Bogotá, Río Bogotá-Avenida Américas and between Avenida Américas and Calle 13.

The project also includes the construction of two uneven intersections: one at the connection of the ALO with Calle 13, in Fontibón, and the second intersection at Avenida Indumil, in the municipality of Soacha.

The $1.1 billion contract was awarded in 2021 by the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI) to the ALO SUR SAS Future Society Promise.