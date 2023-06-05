Protest weekend in Leipzig: residents criticize the behavior of the police

A young woman with long black hair and a brown mongrel dog on a leash walks through the park and says relatively calmly: “That’s part of Connewitz.” She went to her allotment garden at the weekend to get some rest.

Another resident passes in front of a tattoo studio right on Wiedebachplatz. She and her colleagues had closed their shop on the corner of Karl-Liebknecht-Strasse and Kurt-Eisner-Strasse earlier so as not to get caught up in the demonstration. But just as they were about to leave, they ran into a group of demonstrators and were surrounded by the police. The police officers didn’t want to let her go at first, explains the 30-year-old. They were only allowed to leave the area because a friend’s dog was with them, she says: “If we hadn’t had the dog with us, we wouldn’t have been let out.”

She has often observed that the police have also arrested people who had just happened to be in the demo groups. “I found the situation to be extremely tense in general. It was a very aggressive mood.”

Valentin and Katharina Schwarzbach walk past Heinrich-Schütz-Platz with their two small children on Monday. The family lived in southern Leipzig for a long time and witnessed some demos. "But we've never seen so many police. Leipzig was very charged," says Valentin. The family was visiting friends just a few hundred meters from Heinrich-Schütz-Platz at the weekend. In this area, a demo group was surrounded by police officers last weekend, says Katharina: "It's impressive how well the demonstrators were shielded."

Criticism of the police: glass bottles in the park destroyed