Protesters Demand Action as Humanitarian Parole Program Delays Leave Cuban Families in Crisis

Title: Cuban Sponsors Protest Delays in Humanitarian Parole Program in Miami

Miami, July 2, 2023 – A group of Cuban sponsors gathered outside the renowned Versailles restaurant on Sunday to express their frustration over the delays in the processing of the humanitarian parole program initiated by the Biden Administration in January. The sponsors emphasized the need for legal pathways to assist their struggling relatives in Cuba and voiced concerns about the worsening crisis on the island.

Expressing their worries to journalist Mario Pentón from América Tevé, one of the participants stressed, “We want to allow our relatives to escape these dire circumstances since we are terrified of the situation there.” Another protestor called for the respectful adherence to the chronological order of the cases, highlighting the disparity between pending cases since January and those processed at later dates that have already arrived on US soil.

The demonstrators emphasized their deep love and concern for their families, who are currently facing extreme shortages of water, electricity, food, and medicine on the island. “We don’t want our relatives to become a public burden; we work hard,” said a young woman, underscoring their commitment to self-sufficiency.

One protester accused the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) of deceiving the sponsors, stating, “USCIS has done the process as it wanted. We, the taxpayers, want a safe and orderly migration to the United States. It was never said that the humanitarian parole was going to be random.”

Addressing the concerns raised by the sponsors, USCIS announced an update to the review process of the humanitarian parole program at the end of June. The statement explained that due to the significant number of potential support persons filing Forms I-134A, and with only 30,000 advance travel authorizations available each month, a fair and accessible pathway for all beneficiaries is being maintained by randomly selecting approximately half of the monthly total of I-134A forms.

USCIS and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) emphasized their commitment to reviewing cases carefully and efficiently, stating, “Under this new review process, which took effect on May 17, 2023, USCIS will randomly select approximately half of the monthly total of I-134A forms, regardless of the filing date, from the number of cases pending review.”

According to official figures, as of the end of May, approximately 28,000 Cubans have arrived in the United States out of 29,000 applications approved through the humanitarian parole program. Venezuelans have benefitted the most, with 51,000 paroles approved, out of which 44,000 have reached the US.

The protest in Miami highlights the increasing urgency felt by Cuban sponsors who are desperate to bring their vulnerable relatives to safety in the United States as the humanitarian crisis on the island worsens. The sponsors are now calling for a streamlined and transparent processing system that respects the order in which the cases were filed, ensuring a fair chance for all applicants.

