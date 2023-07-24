Protesters Demand Resignation of Guatemalan Prosecutor and Special Prosecutor

Title: Protesters Demand Resignation of Prosecutor and Special Prosecutor’s Head in Guatemala

Guatemala City, Guatemala (CNN Spanish) – Thousands of protesters from different sectors of civil society took to the streets of Guatemala City on Sunday, demanding the resignation of prosecutor Consuelo Porras and the head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity, Rafael Curruchiche. The demand stems from an ongoing investigation into the Semilla party, led by presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo.

Dubbed the “March of the Flowers,” the demonstration began at the Plaza de los Derechos Humanos, in front of the judicial body, and wound its way through various streets of the capital. The protesters passed in front of the Constitutional Court before culminating their march in front of the headquarters of the Public Ministry.

The investigation by the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity centers around allegations that the Seed Movement, affiliated with the Semilla party, used false signatures to gain authorization as a political party. The party has firmly denied these allegations.

Participants in the protest called for respect for the election results and the assurance that the second round of the presidential election, scheduled for August 20, will proceed as planned between Bernardo Arévalo of the Semilla party and Sandra Torres of the National Unity of Hope party.

In response, the Public Ministry, through a statement, reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the investigation, asserting that it would not be swayed by attempts to pressure or coerce it into stopping the ongoing probe. Authorities have emphasized that their investigative procedures, which included raids on the offices of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and the headquarters of the Semilla party, are not intended to disrupt the second round of elections or disqualify any of the presidential candidates.

It is worth noting that despite being included in the United States Department of State’s list of “corrupt and undemocratic actors” in 2021, Consuelo Porras was reappointed as Attorney General for another four-year term by Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei. Furthermore, in May 2022, she faced a second sanction, this time alongside her husband.

As tensions escalate and protests continue, it remains to be seen how the investigation into the Semilla party will progress and what impact it may have on the upcoming second round of the presidential election.

[Insert optional image caption: Demonstrators during the “March of Flowers” demanding the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras and other judicial officials on July 23, 2023. Credit: JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images]

