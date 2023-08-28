Protesters Gather at NYC Mayor’s Residence to Voice Concerns over Immigration Crisis

Protesters Gather at New York Mayor’s Residence to Voice Concerns over Immigration Crisis

Dozens of people gathered outside the Gracie Mansion, the residence of New York City’s mayor, Democrat Eric Adams, on Sunday to protest against the ongoing immigration crisis in the city. Protesters expressed their discontent with the presence of migrant centers in their neighborhoods and demanded that the mayor put an end to the influx of immigrants.

Curtis Sliwa, the leader of the anti-immigration protest, spoke to EFE, stating, “We come from different parts of the city to protest against the migrant centers in our neighborhoods. We want to show the mayor that we are not going to let this happen. He must stop inviting immigrants.” Sliwa went on to blame President Joe Biden for the immigration problem, asserting that the border is not secure and that chaos reigns.

Sliwa, who founded the Guardian Angels’ citizen patrol and was a former candidate in the city’s Republican primary for mayor, highlighted the arrival of five buses every day filled with migrants sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott as part of a strategy to increase migratory pressure in Democratic strongholds. He argued that the federal government needs to establish a cohesive policy, as New York City is running out of space and resources.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently expanded the emergency and called on the federal government to provide work permits to asylum seekers. The city has opened over 200 makeshift shelters, including 15 humanitarian aid centers, to accommodate the influx of over 100,000 asylum seekers in the past fifteen months.

One proposed solution put forth by Sliwa is to use Rikers Island, a conflictive maximum-security prison located between Queens and The Bronx, as accommodation for new arrivals. According to Sliwa, the island has empty buildings, dormitories, cafeterias, and kitchens that could be repurposed to house up to 20,000 people. He emphasized that this could serve as a temporary space for newcomers during the first six months when they are unable to legally work due to bureaucratic hurdles.

Sliwa’s rhetoric during the protest was not without controversy, as he shouted phrases like “Americans first and immigrants last in line.” In response, attendees chanted “Send them back.” Counter-protesters were also present, albeit in smaller numbers, and at least one person was arrested for attempting to burn an American flag.

The escalating immigration crisis in New York City has prompted heightened concerns among residents and heightened the call for a comprehensive solution. With tensions running high, it remains to be seen how city officials will address the growing challenges posed by the influx of asylum seekers and meet the demands of both protesters and supporters of immigration reform.

