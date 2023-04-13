The president of the Chamber, David Racero after realizing what happened, clarified to the attendees for their calm, that the people outside the venue, They were in an act of commemoration and that according to the report of the public force they were registered and entered by the representative Jose Jaime Uscateguiof the Democratic Center. “They had a normal entrance, they are registered. They entered as when we enter guests and once they are at the event, they decide by force to try to violate and enter this venue. That is why we have requested dialogue.”

For his part, representative José Jaime Uscátegui trilled in this regard: “The President of the Chamber did not allow these people to enter the plenary stands and now he is outraged because we used a megaphone and some photos to make us listen. We ask for guarantees for the opposition and the families of the Public Force.”

Why was Chancellor Álvaro Leyva summoned for a motion of censure?

The Second Committee of the House of Representatives announced a motion of no confidence against Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva, after he, for the ninth time, abstained from attending a control debate due to controversial appointments within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that, for some congressmen, constitute a “disrespect for the diplomatic career.”

Among the diplomatic appointments that have generated uncertainty are Armando Benedetti, Camilo Romero, Fulvia Benavides and Temístocles Ortega, who according to congressmen denounce they would not have a training commensurate with the posts they hold today in diplomatic matters.

“We waited an hour and 35 minutes for him to attend and he did not give priority to a summons that was previously filed. They inform us that she was in the Senate, We were really very lax in waiting beyond the time established by law, but we did not get a positive response,” For her part, the representative explained the representative Erika Tatiana Sánchez, citing the control debate against Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva and who announced the call for a motion of censure.