Home News Protesters interrupt motion of censure against Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva
News

Protesters interrupt motion of censure against Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva

by admin
Protesters interrupt motion of censure against Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva

The president of the Chamber, David Racero after realizing what happened, clarified to the attendees for their calm, that the people outside the venue, They were in an act of commemoration and that according to the report of the public force they were registered and entered by the representative Jose Jaime Uscateguiof the Democratic Center. “They had a normal entrance, they are registered. They entered as when we enter guests and once they are at the event, they decide by force to try to violate and enter this venue. That is why we have requested dialogue.”

For his part, representative José Jaime Uscátegui trilled in this regard: “The President of the Chamber did not allow these people to enter the plenary stands and now he is outraged because we used a megaphone and some photos to make us listen. We ask for guarantees for the opposition and the families of the Public Force.”

Why was Chancellor Álvaro Leyva summoned for a motion of censure?

The Second Committee of the House of Representatives announced a motion of no confidence against Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva, after he, for the ninth time, abstained from attending a control debate due to controversial appointments within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that, for some congressmen, constitute a “disrespect for the diplomatic career.”

Among the diplomatic appointments that have generated uncertainty are Armando Benedetti, Camilo Romero, Fulvia Benavides and Temístocles Ortega, who according to congressmen denounce they would not have a training commensurate with the posts they hold today in diplomatic matters.

See also  The derby of Excellence goes to the Biellese: 4-1 over Fulgor and provisional record in the standings

“We waited an hour and 35 minutes for him to attend and he did not give priority to a summons that was previously filed. They inform us that she was in the Senate, We were really very lax in waiting beyond the time established by law, but we did not get a positive response,” For her part, the representative explained the representative Erika Tatiana Sánchez, citing the control debate against Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva and who announced the call for a motion of censure.

You may also like

The Municipal Financial Work Party Committee and the...

Wels and Schleissheim have been waiting for this...

Jupiler pro League: Loïc Bessilé injured with KAS...

The 14 municipalities of Risaralda will benefit from...

Cyclist seriously injured by turning truck in Hamburg...

University/pharmacy: TONOUGBA Yawo Daniel, very honorable mention after...

The ‘gum’ of chewing gum is over

Theoretical cultivation is the core of the comprehensive...

AS joins hands with Dialogue Business Omnichat to...

Towards a unique digital footprint

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy