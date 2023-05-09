Home » PROTESTERS THREATEN TO “BURN THE POLICE ALIVE” AND MAXIMUM ALERT IS ACTIVATED « CDE News
by admin
NATIONAL (police) The National Police of Alto Paraná activated “maximum alert” as a result of serious threats from the protesters who have been mobilizing for a week, blocking routes throughout the country, for alleged electoral fraud.

The main commissioner Omar Campuzano, head of Prevention and Security, indicated that the threats against police personnel are public knowledge, since they assured that there will be bloodshed. He indicated that several of them are even fully identified.

“All these elements will be handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and at the same time, we will request the corresponding judicial process and the arrest warrant of those responsible be issued,” the commissioner told local media.

The police chief reiterated that they have clearly identified the numbers from which the threats arose in a WhatsApp group and that these data have already been sent to the Department of Intelligence and Anti-Kidnapping, in addition that it will be sent to the Public Ministry so that the arrest of the suspects can be ordered. the same.

“They have to refrain from the consequences of the threats. We are not taking a joke. The messages are already recorded because the threats are serious, they are to kill, to burn alive and that is not a joke”, said Commissioner Campuzano.

In the messages it can be read that they seek to “burn police officers and their families alive”, also warning of clashes in the area of ​​the blockades.

Finally, the commissioner said that most of those apprehended during the demonstrations continue to be held, with open processes, some with pretrial detention and others with alternative measures to prison.

