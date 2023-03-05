At least 16 injured, ten civilians and six soldiers, and a police station burned this Saturday left a confrontation between demonstrators and security forces during protests in the Andean region of Puno against President Dina Boluarte, the authorities reported.

The actions occurred in the city of Juli when hundreds of indigenous people mobilized demanding the resignation of Boluarte, who this March 7 will be in power for three months after assuming the replacement of the leftist Pedro Castillo dismissed by Congress after a failed coup on last December 7th.

The Ombudsman’s Office urged calm and avoid acts of violence in a statement released through the social network Twitter after the first reports from the authorities indicated five injuries.

“We make an urgent call for calm and non-violence in Juli. So far we have verified 16 injuries (10 civilians and 6 from the Armed Forces) after clashes between residents and law enforcement and the fire at the PNP Police Station in Juli “.

The confrontation broke out when the security forces, made up of police and army soldiers, used their firearms to disperse a massive demonstration. This action provoked the reaction of a mob that attacked and set fire to the police station, according to images broadcast on social networks.

The health network of the province of Chucuito, under the Ministry of Health, indicated that the injured were directed to the Rafael Ortiz Ravines hospital in Juli, although without specifying the state in which they were found or the type of injuries.

The Peruvian National Police said in a statement that “unknown persons attacked the facilities of the Juli Police Station in Chucuito-Puno, causing disturbances and attacks on law enforcement. We ask for respect to the population; likewise, we reject acts of violence that put citizens at risk.”

The police station was empty at the time of the firebombing and the fire spread to the entire headquarters, according to a local television channel.

Castillo’s fall has sparked violent protests since December, which have left 48 dead and more than 600 injured in clashes with security forces.

The protesters call for the resignation of Boluarte, the closure of Congress and the advancement of elections to 2023.

CAstillo, a 53-year-old rural teacher and union leader, has been serving 18 months in preventive detention since December in the Barbadillo prison, a mini-prison for ex-presidents, inside the headquarters of the Special Operations Directorate of the Police, east of Lima.

The former Peruvian president, who had been elected until 2026, was removed by Congress on December 7 when he had been in power for 17 months.

That same day he was captured for the crime of rebellion and conspiracy for trying to close Congress, intervene in public powers and govern by decree. The maneuver had no institutional backing.

The police detained him when he was trying to reach the Mexican embassy to request asylum. His vice president, Dina Boluarte, has assumed power since then.