Protests against police violence and racism in France – DW – September 23, 2023

The organizations and initiatives complain about systemic racism, alleged police violence and growing social inequalities, from which residents of the suburbs in particular suffer. In total there are said to be more than 100 demonstrations against it across France. The initiators expect up to 30,000 participants. The rallies are accompanied by a massive security presence.

According to the city administration, around 600 people gathered in Toulouse, where the demonstrations started in the morning. They carried banners that read “Against systematic racism” and “The police maim, the police murder.” In Perpignan, southern France, 150 demonstrators gathered, as a reporter from the AFP news agency reported. A large protest march started in Paris in the afternoon. A police car was attacked by demonstrators with iron bars, as the French news channel BFTMV reported, citing the police. Officials are said to have been injured.

Activists march on the streets of Paris against alleged police violenceImage: Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images

Wave of violence after fatal police shooting

In June, 17-year-old Nahel was shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. His death triggered a wave of protests against police violence and racism, especially in the so-called banlieues. Members of the security forces were attacked with fireworks and projectiles and in turn used tear gas and rubber bullets.

The igniting spark of the riots with arson and looting were video images that showed that the teenager did not try to bypass the officers during the police check, as they had initially stated. The authorities finally restored calm with a massive police presence.

The city of Rennes was also affected by the riots after Nahel’s death at the beginning of JulyImage: Thomas Brégardis/Ouest-France/MAXPPP/dpa/picture alliance

Another police victim in Marseille

At the beginning of July, on the edge of unrest in Marseille, a 22-year-old was seriously injured by a police rubber bullet. Investigations were then initiated against four police officers. The case had reignited the debate about the use of force by police and gendarmes during the recent unrest in France.

Since the fatal shot at Nahel, President Emmanuel Macron’s government has not presented a concept for improving the situation in the socially disadvantaged suburbs, nor has the police behavior been critically analyzed. According to a report by the Inspectorate General of the National Police (IGPN), a total of 38 people died and 66 others sustained injuries during police operations in 2022. For 2021, the report recorded 37 deaths and 79 injuries.

kle/qu (dpa, afp)

