The air transport company Viva Air announced in the last hours the suspension of its operations leaving thousands of passengers unable to move, causing strong protests and blockades at different airports in the country.

The low cost airline confirmed the cessation of operations from this Monday, February 27, 2023so that its more than 25 routes at the national and international level were completely suspended.

According to a statement from Viva Air, this determination was made after the National Government and Civil Aeronautics They rejected the request to join the Avianca holding company in the midst of the crisis that the company is experiencing.

“Today, Civil Aeronautics issued a Communication acknowledging the interests of various third parties regarding Viva’s urgent request to allow its integration with a stronger and larger group of airlines. This decision, unprecedented by the entity, will result in new delays in making a decision, for which reason Viva is forced to announce, unfortunately, the suspension of its operations with immediate effect,” the document states.

In this sense, Viva affirms that they asked the Government for integration as a subsidiary of Avianca Group in order to continue operating and recover from the crisis, however, their request was rejected in August 2022 and again in January 2023.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aeronautics expressed through a statement that Viva Air’s request was initially rejected after “identify what tended to produce an undue restriction of competition”.

They also assured that they redid the process in order to consider the interests of the companies Avianca and Viva, as well as third parties, in order to reach an agreement that does not affect competition and air mobility in Colombia.

“The conditions offered by the parties involved to mitigate the impact on free competition will be transferred in a timely and transparent manner to third parties recognized as interested in the action, who may express their opinions in this regard. The conditions will be assessed with technical rigor and under the need to protect the collective interest of free competition in order to determine if the integration operation can be viable”, emphasizes the entity in the statement.

# Announcement | Given the latest news and statements made in the media about the planned operation between @Avianca y @VivaAirColthe @AerocivilCol You must make the following details: pic.twitter.com/xOHn4ezSaY — Aeronáutica Civil de Colombia (@AerocivilCol) February 28, 2023

According to the above, Civil Aeronautics announced speed to make a favorable administrative decision for the Colombian air sector, respecting due process and the market.

On the other hand, Viva Air argued that if an agreement is not reached with the Government, more than 5,000 jobs could be lost, which was described by some users as “blackmail”, since the integration could be counterproductive for other airlines.

Protests and blockades after the suspension of operations of Viva Air

After Viva’s announcement, thousands of users who had their flights scheduled between February 27 and later dates were left adriftsince the company does not respond to them for the flight or for the money.

Therefore, those affected demonstrated in the different airports of the country in protest modepreventing entry to departure lounges, as well as making sit-ins at Viva’s operating posts.

So, as seen in videos on networks, they are hundreds of people who stood in front of the offices of Viva at different airports.

However, they have not received a response from the company, which assured that both Viva and the passengers are in this situation. “due to delays by the Civil Aeronautics and its inability to recognize that what is best for Viva”.

#Video Dozens of passengers from the airline Viva Air block national departures at the El Dorado airport in Bogotá at this time. pic.twitter.com/C7IDmC74Sm — BluRadio Colombia (@BluRadioCo) February 28, 2023

It should be noted that, in view of this fact, the National Government through the Civil Aeronautics is carrying out an accompaniment to the users who have been affected by Viva.

Consequently, passengers have the possibility of board on airlines such as Avianca, Latam and Satena at no additional cost nationwide.

On the contrary, international passengers from destinations such as Lima, Mexico City and Cancun will have access to airlines such as Wingo, Latam, Avianca and Volaris if they have scheduled trips from February 27 to March 1 and reservations until March 15.

