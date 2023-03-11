Bearing in mind that on February 27 Viva Air stopped operating when it suddenly closed all its flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded, the claims of hundreds of affected people from Valle del Cauca continue to grow.

This situation led several tourism businessmen to denounce threats from some diners.

In the sit-in as a protest on the outskirts of the ‘Alfonso Bonilla’ Aragón de Palmira international airport organized by some members of this union, this situation was exposed.

“We continue to ask the national government for a response. The travel agencies are very affected because there are too many resources that we invest. The anguish and despair is unimaginable. We suffer daily claims and even threats from customers who demand the return of the money invested,” said María Alejandra Sánchez, an affected businesswoman.

Viva Air for your part has not responded to wholesalers for the economic losses they have because they bought flight packages before, until the end of the year.

Given the reality of 34 wholesalers and more than 3,000 travel agency businessmen affected in the region, Aerocivil reported that, through the Superintendence of Transportation, affected passengers, with confirmed reservations, purchased ticket holders or additional services, can present their complaints for alleged violation of their rights as consumers and to enforce your travel expectations.

Civil Aeronautics stated that it will promote companies offer preferential protection rates for flights at later dates.

“Additionally, we will maintain the coordination that allows the support provided so far to continue, so that affected users find additional alternatives to make their trips,” said Aerocivil.

