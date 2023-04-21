Protests are not in vain – Mashriq TV

Even after three days of the heart-rending incident of the landslide at Torkham, heavy machinery is not used in relief operations. Had they bothered to be aware of the situation and visited the place after taking steps to speed up the work, they would not have faced such an unpleasant situation, the government officials were present on the spot and also assessed their helplessness. It is possible that the relief workers were working in the world of insecurity, the local elders and the families of the affected people must have somehow come to know about their helplessness and helplessness, then they were not assaulted and high government figures. However, in the situation that occurred, the protestors, who shouted slogans in the midst of emotions, could not be challenged. The citizens, unable to cope with the day-long relief operations and operations, started protesting against the governor and caretaker chief minister and raised anti-government slogans. The complaint of the protestors is correct that the operation has been going on for three days, so far the people buried under the debris have not been pulled out, the big rescue machinery has not been brought to Khum and the operation is being nominal. The protestors alleged that the mountain It did not move itself, but an explosion was made to make a way at that place, due to which the mountain slid and the vehicles were crushed. They must have observed dozens of times that the mountain slides and landslides occur due to rains. This was a normal process and an accident, which is not appropriate to blame the government and the government machinery. However, it was an accident that the victims and especially But full attention was needed for the relief work in which the government machinery failed, in view of the situation, the promise of setting up an emergency relief center with necessary facilities for relief work in the area should be fulfilled as soon as possible.