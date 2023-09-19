Protests in Bad Segeberg: support center should be closed | > – News

As of: September 18, 2023 5:00 a.m

The school on Kastanienweg in Bad Segeberg is the only support center for emotional and social development in Schleswig Holstein. The district has now applied for the school to be closed. There is a protest against this.

It’s a morning like any other at the school on Kastanienweg in Bad Segeberg. The students arrive between 8:15 and 9 a.m., slowly settle into the day and prepare for class. And yet the school on Kastanienweg is not a school like any other. It is the only support center for emotional and social development in Schleswig-Holstein. The students have individual stories: ADHD, autism spectrum disorders, experiences of abuse during childhood.

Worry about falling into old behavior patterns

Marian and Tjark are student representatives at the school on Kastanienweg. Since the spring, they have been concerned about one thing in particular: They want to prevent the school from being closed at the end of the current school year. Because if they are taught in another school – be it a so-called regular school or another support center – they fear falling into old behavioral patterns.

The school on Kastanienweg is a contact point for students who, according to the teachers, would be lost at other schools.

Marian has been at the school on Kastanienweg for three years. He was bullied at his old school, became increasingly withdrawn, and compensated for his anger with lies and freak-outs. As a result, he lost contact with his parents. Marian now lives in a special education children’s home and attends school on Kastanienweg. He feels very comfortable there: “So if you ever have problems, you just have to let them know. Then the teachers will come to you and explain the task to you.”

The district requested that the public school be closed

The school on Kastanienweg is for children and young people who are lost in so-called mainstream schools, cannot find their way around and are breaking the system, explains Anne Rath, teacher at the school on Kastanienweg: “These children, these students cannot be educated at other schools. For them “This school is often the only, the last opportunity to get a school leaving certificate.” But if the Segeberg district’s plans go according to plans, operations at the school on Kastanienweg will be discontinued. The district cites two central reasons for this. On the one hand, the owner of the building – the Norddeutsche Gesellschaft für Diakonie – wants to use the location for other purposes. On the other hand, the type of schooling, i.e. with an independent support center of this type, is no longer up to date. Instead, one prefers a system of schooling that is as locally connected and integrative as possible. According to its own information, the district applied to the Ministry of Education in the spring to close the public school on Kastanienweg. None of those involved yet know how and where the school’s students and teachers will go to school or work in the next school year.

Further information

Sagging ceilings, broken floors and water stains. In the future, middle school will be taught in containers. more

The district explains that most students can be educated at a regular school. For a small other part, the district suggests creating small learning groups. Anne Rath criticizes this: “The other students who then experience these symptoms would react very quickly with rejection. This leads to the other children being overwhelmed and arguments would arise.”

Former student: “There is no alternative to this school!”

Xaver Korhout attended the school on Kastanienweg between 1983 and 1989. He says that the children and young people who attend the school depend on the protected area there: “Without these teachers with this special pedagogical training, I would not be what I am today. I have children, I have a house, “I earn very good money. I certainly wouldn’t have been able to survive on my own. We need this school. There is no alternative to this school!”

Marc Seemann is the father of student representative Tjark. His son went through six schools and types of schooling before the school on Kastanienweg. But Tjark was not in the right place either in regular primary schools, in home lessons or in school training, says Seemann: “These children all have a path that they have already taken. They are here because they get what they need here. And that’s exactly how the parents feel too.” He fears that without the school on Kastanienweg his son will not be able to graduate and become independent.

Further information

In the current study, the country ranks ninth overall. According to the INSM study, where there are problems – and what is going well. more

Special Education Association criticizes planned closure

For the federal chairwoman of the Special Education Association, Angela Ehlers, closing the school on Kastanienweg in Bad Segeberg would not be the right thing to do either. If the school were to be closed, a landing place for children and young people with very challenging behavior would no longer exist. If the students have to switch to regular schools, Ehlers assumes that there will be separation. The head of the association explains that inclusion should not be aimed at children and young people who are particularly challenging. She sees the dissolution of the school on Kastanienweg as the opposite of what is good.

It is still unclear what will happen next for the school on Kastanienweg in the coming school year. At the request of NDR Schleswig-Holstein, the Ministry of Education explained that there was no application for the school on Kastanienweg to be closed. The ministry has not yet answered what consequences a dissolution would have for the school community and why the state does not support the school authority.

VIDEO: Children for children – free vacation for disadvantaged children (1 min)

Further information

The private school lodged a complaint. This was rejected in the second instance. The court followed the ministry’s arguments. more

The Ministry of Education in Schleswig-Holstein presented 13 measures to combat the teacher shortage in February. An overview of what has happened since then. more

Many families are under enormous financial strain. Materials are becoming more and more expensive. The Child Protection Association criticizes. more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Wave North | News for Schleswig-Holstein | Sep 18, 2023 | 4:30 p.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

