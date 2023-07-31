Protests in Portugal against the Lisbon World Youth Day

Pope Francis at one of the World Youth Days held in 2013. (AP Photo/Luca Zennaro, Pool)

The Cardinal Patriarch of Lisboa, Manuel Clementesaid today that he respects the right to protest during the World Youth Day (WYD) of Lisboa against sexual abuse committed with minors within the Catholic Church and that the institution in Portugal is committed to “resolving” the issue.

“It is a democratic society and the right to demonstrate is public, so they do what they understand they must do within the law”he said at a press conference one day before the start of the Catholic macro-event, which will take place until the 6th with the presence of the Pope Francisco.

Clemente thus responded to the posters that have appeared in Lisbon in recent days that recall that in Portugal 4,800 minors have suffered sexual abuse within the Church since 1950, as revealed this year by a commission of experts.

«WYD Path. Do you want to participate in the sessions? You should know that, in the last seven decades, more than 4,800 children have been sexually abused in the environment of the Catholic Church in Portugal with the complicit silence of the State»can be read on some posters, with the colors and the official typography of the event.

Graffiti with the word “pedophiles” have also appeared in facilities for pilgrims such as toilets.

The head of the Church in Lisbon insisted that on the part of the institution there is a “total effort to resolve this issue” and that all the dioceses have been working on it for years.

A “protection and prevention network” has been created in this regard, defended Clemente, who recalled that a one-year contract was also signed in Lisbon with the Portuguese Victim Support Association (APAV).

The Portuguese Episcopal Conference (CEP) He also promised to inaugurate a memorial for the victims within the framework of WYD, but the initiative was finally postponed.

This memorial will seek not only “reparation” but also “draw attention to a problem that unfortunately is latent,” said the cardinal patriarch.

“There are many sick people who can have these manifestations (…) The memorial reminds us that this problem exists,” he said.

In the official WYD program there is no mention of the abuses, although Pope Francis will have a meeting with victims during his visit that has been kept under the most absolute secrecy “out of respect” for the participants.

“The place and the number of participants is so discreet that I don’t even know it,” Clemente said.

The Church’s response to the data from the expert commission on abuses has been criticized by Portuguese society.

At first, the CEP did not act to remove the suspects and left the decision in the hands of the dioceses, which gradually suspended part of the priests from office.

According to a survey of the Portuguese Catholic Universityonly 13% of the Portuguese believe that their answer was “good or very good”.

Other reviews

Pedophilia is not the only reason given by critics of WYD, as posters have also appeared criticizing the public money allocated to the event, the withdrawal of homeless people from the city center or the use of inmates to build 150 confessionals.

The Public Security Police (PSP) announced that posters with large “offensive messages” will be prohibited in the venues of the event.

This Monday, during the daily security report, the PSP did not advance what type of messages can be prohibited and stated that it is something “abstract”. EFE (I)

