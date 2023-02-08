Julian Andres Santa

Coordinators and delegates from Caldas, Quindío, Risaralda and Valle del Cauca, which make up the Eje Cafetero team, met yesterday at the offices of the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, where they received training with the aim of learning how to prepare a headquarters in terms of protocol, with a view to the 2023 National Games, to be fulfilled in the month of November.

Gustavo Rivera, Secretary of Sports and Recreation of Pereira, was present in the class, as well as Adriana Ortíz Lizcano, trainer and experienced in protocol issues for national and international events, in charge of the training. “Happy to share these significant experiences and to be able to teach them from what they have lived, let’s say educate them to focus on this great commitment that is coming. I leave with a wonderful image because I see a united group with the aim of having unforgettable games, not only from the sports side but also that everyone vibrates and feels very good in the Coffee Region”.

The importance of protocol

“Life has given me the opportunity to be in many national and international events and each one has been a wonderful experience in this process of evolution and learning. What I like to convey is that the protocol is not an area outside of games, that it is a facilitator of information and that it is a transversal area to the others”.

On the great challenge of the National Games

“I believe that this strength that we have and that characterizes us, pushes forward whatever, in fact I have shared with the people of the coast, of Antioquia, Valle del Cauca and we are a unique race and that gives confidence to anyone who come to our country to carry out a sporting event and the human factor here is what also makes people look at us”, pointed out Adriana Ortíz.