Provea documented 91 victims of torture in the year 2022

The NGO Venezuelan Program for Education Action in Human Rights (provide) registered during 2022 a total of 2,203 victims of violations of personal integrity, of which 91 were cases of torture, according to its annual report presented this Tuesday.

“In 2022, 2,203 victims of violations of the right to personal integrity were registered, which represents an increase of 68.6% compared to 2021. 91 people were victims of torture”, of which two died due to the damage caused , pointed out the research coordinator of the NGO, Lissette González, in the presentation of the annual balance.

He also said that most of these people are victims of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment in Venezuelan prisons.

“The conditions of confinement, not only for political prisoners but for all prisoners in the country, generate this massive pattern of human rights violations,” he added.

The NGO urged the authorities to make every effort and allocate the maximum amount of resources necessary to guarantee decent prison conditions.

“The disrespect for human dignity derived from prison overcrowding, poor prison conditions, abusive disciplinary sanctions, lack of medical care, lack of adequate food and drinking water, and lack of resources to meet the basic needs of detainees, violates the guarantees provided for in the Constitution”, continues the letter.

Provea requested that representatives of various mechanisms of the Universal Human Rights System, including the team of the UN Fact-Finding Mission for Venezuela and the Inter-American System for the Protection of Human Rights, be allowed to enter the prisons of the country to verify the state in which those deprived of liberty are found.

