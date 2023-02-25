Provectus, a leading company in accelerating the digital transformation of industries, lands in Colombia with the mission of reinventing the way in which companies offer added value through data analysis, cloud technology and artificial intelligence.

“We have to set the expectations of business executives about artificial intelligence. In the case of veteran companies, with an established culture of innovation, they already know what they want and what they do. All they need is the right tool,” he said. Stepan PushkarevCEO of Advanced.

Colombia has a growing artificial intelligence (AI) industry for the region, with at least 117 relevant projects in the field. However, according to studies by organizations such as McKinsey, only 1.8% of Colombian companies use this tool, compared to countries like Mexico, where the percentage is 14%.

Despite this, Google has classified Colombia as one of the 17 countries in the world considered to be “digital speedsters” in AI adoption, which could generate revenues of up to US$114 billion by 2030.

Provectus uses cutting-edge technology to offer artificial intelligence solutions, such as Supply Chain AI, with which it seeks to improve supply chain management in manufacturing industries, by allowing the generation of natural language queries to detect failures, bottlenecks, or extract information. in seconds.

Its technology has applications in various sectors, by using AI to process documents, provide ad hoc offers to clients, monitor the risks of disease transmission and improve diagnoses, optimize inventories, reduce work accidents and as a user service tool.

In 2002, Provectus had a first approach to the Colombian market, at a talent fair in Medellín, where he shared his experience.