Original title: Provide a more complete institutional guarantee for national rejuvenation

Over the past 40 years of reform and opening up, our party has led the people to paint a magnificent and magnificent historical picture. Socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. The CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core promotes reform in an all-round way, making breakthroughs at multiple points, making steady progress, and advancing in depth. , and then to system integration, coordination and efficiency, the basic institutional framework in various fields has basically been established, and many fields have achieved historic changes, systematic reshaping, and overall reconstruction. Wonderful chapter.

The Third Plenary Session of the 18th CPC Central Committee sounded the clarion call for comprehensively deepening reforms, and made arrangements for the reform of the economic system, political system, cultural system, social system, ecological civilization system, national defense and military reforms, and the reform of the party building system, clearly and comprehensively deepening reforms. The general goal of the reform is to “improve and develop the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, and promote the modernization of the country’s governance system and governance capacity”, clarifying the significance, strategic priorities, priorities, main directions, working mechanisms, promotion methods and timetables of comprehensively deepening the reform , Roadmap, with epoch-making significance. The 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China established “adhering to comprehensively deepening reforms” as the basic strategy for upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, emphasizing the establishment of a system that is complete, scientific and standardized, and operates effectively, so as to give full play to the advantages of my country’s socialist system. The Third Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China adopted the “Decision of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Deepening the Reform of Party and State Institutions” and the “Plan for Deepening the Reform of Party and State Institutions”, which systematically and integrally reconstructed the organizational structure and management system of the Party and the state. It provides a strong organizational guarantee for improving and developing the socialist system with Chinese characteristics and promoting the modernization of the national governance system and governance capacity. The Fourth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has systematically integrated the theoretical, institutional and practical achievements of comprehensively deepening reform since the Third Plenary Session of the 18th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and made a clearer top-level design for comprehensively deepening reform in the new era. System integration, collaboration and high efficiency provide fundamental compliance.

Theoretical innovation brings practical breakthroughs. Under the leadership of the party, we have broken through the shackles of ideology, broken through the barriers of solidified interests, eliminated the shortcomings of various systems and mechanisms, and actively responded to the risks and challenges brought about by changes in the external environment. A comprehensive and deepening transformation. By the end of 2020, a total of 2,485 reform plans have been launched in various fields, covering clothing, food, housing, transportation, education, medical care, elderly care and other links and the basic institutional framework in various economic and social fields has basically been established. The reform goals and tasks put forward by the plenary session were generally completed on schedule, which provided the fundamental impetus for the Party and the country to achieve historic achievements and bring about historic changes.

Opening-up and reform complement and promote each other. In the face of the complex and ever-changing international situation, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core unswervingly expands opening to the outside world, implements a more proactive strategy of opening up, and promotes the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. Adhere to extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and promote the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, making it a popular international public product and international cooperation platform in the world today. Adhere to mutual promotion of internal and external opening, better combination of “bringing in” and “going out”, promoting trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, building a global network of high-standard free trade areas, and promoting rules, regulations, management, standards, etc. Institutional opening has formed a pattern of opening up to the outside world in a wider range, wider field and deeper level, and continuously enhanced my country’s new advantages in international cooperation and competition. As the world‘s largest country in goods trade, the second largest country in service trade, and the second largest country in the use of foreign capital, China is a major trading partner of nearly 200 economies, and has signed more than 200 agreements with 149 countries and 32 international organizations to jointly build the “Belt and Road Initiative”. The “One Road” cooperation document has played a new chapter of common prosperity and peaceful development.

Reform and opening up mobilized the enthusiasm, initiative and creativity of hundreds of millions of people, stimulated the vitality of economic and social development, and greatly promoted socialist modernization. In 2021, my country’s GDP will reach 114.4 trillion yuan, ranking second in the world; the per capita GDP will exceed 12,000 US dollars. The contribution rate of scientific and technological progress exceeds 60%, the output of intellectual property rights ranks among the top in the world, and the international patent application ranks first in the world for three consecutive years. The activity of market players has increased significantly, and the total number of registered market players has increased from 55 million in 2012 to 161 million by the end of June 2022. The world‘s largest social security system will be built. By the end of June 2022, the number of people participating in basic pension, unemployment, and work-related injury insurance nationwide will be 1.04 billion, 233 million, and 286 million, respectively, and basic medical insurance will cover 1.36 billion people. The human development index has increased significantly. Among the 47 countries in the low human development group in 1990, China is currently the only country in the high human development group.

The 10-year practice in the new era has fully proved that reform and opening up is an important magic weapon for the party and the people to catch up with the times in great strides. It is the only way to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics. One hundred years” goal and a key move to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Comprehensively deepening reforms to advance in breadth and depth, the socialist system with Chinese characteristics has become more mature and finalized, and the modernization level of the national governance system and governance capacity has been continuously improved, providing a more complete institutional guarantee for the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

(Author: Luo Wendong is a special researcher at the Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences)