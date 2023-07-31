‘Providing quality education, that must be the mother of all reforms’

Given the proliferation of social reforms that both the government and the political and business sectors have proposed to Congress this year, there is one that, in Fedesarrollo’s opinion, should be the key to transforming the country’s development. That is the education reform, but not the project that is intended and that is aimed at higher education, on attendance at universities, but on teaching from childhood.

This is what the director of the think tank, Luis Fernando Mejía, proposes, who argues that the structures of what is to be transmitted from childhood must be changed, to inculcate a quality education, directed towards the new challenges that the world faces today. Only in this way would the country not lose the pace of generations with the technological demands and a new training that today must be aimed at a change in the labor market.

The transformation

EL NUEVO SIGLO: In your opinion, what is the urgent reform that the Government should undertake and that the country requires?

LUIS FERNANDO MEJÍA: The most important pending reform has to do with the transformation of our educational system, an element that today the project that the government is outlining does not have. It should be used so that this reform has a broader scope. That it not only have a higher education component, but really address where the gaps between people are, in the poorest and most vulnerable places. It should be aimed at basic education from childhood. Without a doubt, providing quality education should be the basis of all reforms.

ENS: How many problems does current education have?

LFM: Basic education, as well as secondary education in Colombia, has enormous problems in terms of quality. Today it has been possible to improve the coverage in the cities in official and private schools a little, but the most serious problem has to do with the quality, the relevance of the education that we are giving to the population from childhood. So much so that since young people finish their training process today they really do not have those necessary skills that today’s labor market demands, which is increasingly dynamic and requires other types of skills that the educational system provides today.

ENS: But if that proposal goes ahead, would that take a long time?

LFM: I believe that the issue of education is the most profound in the country, because it does not have immediate roots, it must be done with time and the construction of the most important consensus is required from all sectors, political, institutional and business that can guarantee a true training of young people and prepare them for what modern development demands today. Only in this way can the population be prepared for a better professional life.

Balance agridulce

ENS: What would be your balance on the management of the Government in 12 months?

JFM: I would talk about the green lights first. The ratification of the fiscal rule as a roadmap for the Nation’s finances seems positive to me. This was a very important message from Minister José Antonio Ocampo first and now with the current Minister Ricardo Bonilla.

I would also highlight a very positive element, but one that is also very politically costly but very responsible: the increase in the price of gasoline, which has practically completed a year with an increase of more than 30%, which solves half of a very serious problem that the Colombian economy, which is the high cost of fuel subsidies that last year cost close to 3% of the Gross Domestic Product. The diesel issue obviously remains to be resolved, but it will surely be done very gradually in the coming months.

Of course, I would also highlight the concern for social policy, which has also been a determining element of economic policy, where some changes have already been proposed and the ideas of eventually unifying social programs in a single focused delivery.

ENS: And what would be the shadows of the government with the economy?

LFM: In the first place would be the uncertainty surrounding the mining and energy policy. It is a very fundamental issue that also affected us, since in the second half of the previous year the price of various assets in Colombia, including our currency, depreciated. In addition, it seems to me that there is a lack of measures for the generation of employment, which is naturally a more key determinant for households in Colombia in terms of their income and in terms of reducing poverty. Something has been done, but I think that a deeper exercise is needed in this policy that can deepen the generation of employment and especially for formal employment.

the tributary

ENS: Regarding the tax reform that the Government advanced, what is your position?

LFM: This is undoubtedly a very important measure because it also ratifies that responsible function or position of the national government in terms of higher revenues before the need for more spending. The president has spoken on several fronts in social matters, in agriculture through the delivery of land to the poorest peasants, in terms of investment in infrastructure and that requires higher income and the government in a very responsible way carried out the tax reform , because it advanced in terms of increasing revenues, of improving the progressivity of fiscal policy.

ENS: The government has been criticized for spending more compared to other administrations and with a very low budget execution. Is that assessment correct?

LFM: That’s not new with governments. If you look at the evolution of public spending in Colombia after the pandemic, with close to 4 points of GDP as a result of precisely those needs that the country had to be able to finance health care, deliveries to the poorest and most vulnerable places, the support for companies that are so important, after 2020 public spending did not decrease again. This year public spending has remained at relatively high levels. Unlike the rest of the countries that two years after the pandemic returned to their level of spending, this was not the case in Colombia. Colombia embarked on a higher spending bandwagon, made two tax reforms to somehow cover those spending needs, but failed to reduce the fiscal deficit as quickly as both local and international investors were asking for.

ENS: And in the aspect of budget execution?

LFM: The truth is, there is nothing strange in terms of budget execution by the national government and in the latest figures that I have with the execution as of July, they show that it is very similar to the levels of previous governments, in fact, is more or less at 38%, very similar to the previous figures.

Box

The immediate challenges

ENS: What immediate challenges does the Government face in order to improve the figures and the social reform projects that many have asked to adjust?

LFM: Undoubtedly one of the key decisions is the monetary stance, which of course was going to generate a significant drop in consumption growth, as has already been happening. This is what has allowed this to be a year for economics of a soft landing, not a hard landing. But the government must monitor this and must have precisely that maneuvering capacity to start once again to resume the growth path from 2024. Another of the immediate challenges is the generation of employment and that which we had after the pandemic two very important years of growth above 10% in 2022. Of course the unemployment rate recovered, but it reached long-term levels and today we are reaching an average of 10.5%. For this reason, public works and investments from the General Budget of the Nation and investments at the local level must be expedited, for example, through royalties.

ENS: Shouldn’t this employment challenge be used to adjust a labor reform that allows greater employment?

No matter how structural the labor reform may be, its current version is contrary to what is required for job creation, especially formal employment. If you want, precisely in a year of economic generation, to maintain reasonable employment levels, hopefully a project will be presented that meets the expectations of Colombians.

