Province Day, a date that goes unnoticed – breaking latest news

On September 18, Provincial Day, it is commemorated with austere events.

Every year, on September 18, Provincial Day is celebrated, in honor of the establishment of the Federal Government of Loja in 1859, chaired by the distinguished patriot Manuel Carrión Pinzano. The date goes unnoticed by the majority of Loja residents, especially in the cantons.

History

Katiushka Aguirre Pacheco, historian from the Catholic University of Ecuador, in dialogue with Diario Crónica pointed out that history states that, on September 18, 1859, the political situation in the country was complex, so the governor of Loja, José María Jáuregui, He called a meeting of parents to decide what was best for the province. Said assembly, which was concentrated in the Municipal House, appointed Manuel Carrión Pinzano as civil and military leader, who called a new session for the next day.

On September 19, the new assembly created regulations with the guidelines to follow and the province adopted the form of Federal Government.

“This event must be understood in two moments: the first, from its constitution until March 23, 1860, the government was totally independent and decrees were issued in favor of the province; and, the second, from March 23, 1860 to January 8, 1861 when the National Convention met in Quito, where most of the measures were focused on helping the reunification of the country headed by García Moreno,” he said. he.

During the first moment, the authorities created the Provincial Court of Justice, University Chairs at the College of Loja, the organization of a Major Accounting Office, among others.

He noted that, currently, the September festivities are carried out by the Provincial Government, where they try to recognize the value and importance of all the acts carried out by Manuel Carrión Pinzano for the future of the province.

Unnoticed date

The historian indicated that little relevance is given to this date, even the festivals are held—only—in the city of Loja. “I think that if they are festivities of the province they should be held in the cantons, the proclamation, the election of the queen, among other events, since the work of Manuel Carrión Pinzano was to raise the value of the region, but not only of the city of Loja, because there was already an established municipality,” he said.

Program

The Provincial Government of Loja, with the new administration, will not celebrate Federalism with multiple days; However, activities have been scheduled for the main day —Monday, September 18—: at 8:30 a.m., placing wreaths in the Plaza de San Sebastián, and at 11:30 a.m., the solemn session, in the Provincial Hall —during the At the event, recognitions will be given to prominent figures in the region. (YO)

