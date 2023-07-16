Province Holds Typhoon Prevention Meeting Amidst Incoming Typhoon Tali

The province of Guangdong is preparing for the arrival of Typhoon Tali, which is expected to land in coastal areas from Taishan to Wenchang in Hainan from the evening of July 17th to the morning of the 18th. This will be the first typhoon to potentially land or seriously impact the province this year. In response to the forecast, the Ministry of Defense has upgraded the wind emergency response to level II.

On July 16th, Huang Kunming, the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over a research and judgment deployment meeting at the Provincial Emergency Management Department. The meeting discussed the development and changes of the typhoon and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on flood control and disaster relief work. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Wang Weizhong and Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee Meng Fanli also attended the meeting.

At the meeting, reports were presented by the Provincial Meteorological Bureau, the Provincial Hydrological Bureau, and the South China Sea Bureau of the Ministry of Natural Resources, regarding the analysis and judgment of the typhoon’s development and changes. Additionally, reports on local typhoon prevention work were received from cities such as Zhanjiang, Maoming, Yangjiang, Jiangmen, and Yunfu.

Huang Kunming praised the rapid and effective deployment of typhoon defense measures by relevant departments and prefectures and cities. He emphasized the importance of implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions, prioritizing the safety of the people, and taking full responsibility for flood and typhoon prevention. The aim is to prevent Typhoon Tali with all efforts and minimize the losses it may cause.

Several key measures were discussed during the meeting. These include the transfer and resettlement of personnel, monitoring, early warning, and forecasting, focusing on weak points in defense, emergency preparations for disaster relief, and agricultural disaster prevention and mitigation. Local party committees and governments were urged to fulfill their responsibilities and ensure that various defense tasks are carried out effectively.

Wang Weizhong emphasized the need to check for leaks and deficiencies in defense tasks and eliminate hidden risks. He also highlighted the importance of strengthening tracking, research, and judgment of typhoon development, implementing prevention and response measures according to changes, and providing timely forecast and early warning information to the public. Furthermore, preparations for emergency rescue and prevention of strong winds and rainstorms on land were emphasized.

The meeting was held via video with the attendance of provincial leaders, member units of the Provincial Defense General, and local party and government officials above the municipal level.

As Typhoon Tali approaches, the province of Guangdong is mobilizing its resources and taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property. Cooperation between various departments and localities is crucial in combating the potential devastation caused by the typhoon.

