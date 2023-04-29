Province of breaking latest news, at the start of the Religious Tourist Path – Abruzzo

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, APRIL 29 – The Religious Tourist Path of the Province of breaking latest news is underway for the enhancement of the existing clerical buildings, their beauty and for the enhancement of two tourist routes in the Vestina area and Val breaking latest news with the following municipalities involved: Montesilvano, Spoltore, Pianella, Città Sant’Angelo, Cepagatti, Civitaquana, Catignano, Loreto Aprutino, Montebello di Bertona, Penne, Villa Celiera, Civitella Casanova, Collecorvino, Farindola, Moscufo, breaking latest news, Alanno, Cugnoli, Castiglione a Casauria, Pescosansonesco, Torre de’ Passeri and alleys.



“The initiative – explained the president of the Province of breaking latest news and mayor of Montesilvano Ottavio De Martinis – was born after an interlocution with the provincial councilor Davide Berardinucci who presented me with a good possibility, namely that of enhancing our province thanks to the enhancement of religious buildings.This initiative saw the breaking latest news-Penne Diocese as the protagonist and there was a unity of intent to make the process concrete through the presentation of some religious buildings which are located in two specific areas which are those of the Val breaking latest news and those of the Vestina area The project does not only provide for the presentation of a route, but also a concrete help to be given to tourists and which provides for a special area on the breaking latest news Province website where news on churches and religious buildings will be reported. churches, moreover, will be equipped with a QR Code which will allow the tourist to have historical information on the church and useful information for those who love this type of tourism which is increasingly to be promoted thanks to a potential that we also have in terms of buildings religious”.



The head of Tourism of the Diocese of breaking latest news-Penne Don Luca Di Domizio welcomed the proposal of the Province with “enthusiasm and in particular the concern that the provincial councilor Berardinucci had in wanting to give interest and value to the ecclesial structures that we have in the breaking latest news area.



Valuing these buildings means giving value to the religious, cultural and architectural aspect of each site and this is precisely the reason that prompted us to collaborate on this initiative”. (ANSA).

