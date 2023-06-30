Province’s College Graduate Employment Meeting Focuses on Strategies for Success

Province’s College Graduate Employment Meeting Held to Address Employment Challenges

On June 29, the province’s college graduate employment video scheduling meeting took place. The meeting aimed to discuss the progress of employment work, analyze the current situation, and devise strategies to re-arrange the employment of college graduates in the province. Notable figures in attendance included Provincial Party Secretary Zhao Yide and Governor Zhao Gang, who issued instructions. Wang Xiao, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and executive vice governor, also delivered a speech, while Dai Binbin, vice governor, presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized the need to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on employment work and the important instructions of the speeches made during the Shaanxi inspection. It stressed that the employment of college graduates should be considered an important political task, particularly during the critical period, sprint period, and decisive battle period. The meeting called for greater efforts to achieve the set goals and tasks in these challenging times.

Several key points were highlighted during the meeting. Firstly, participants were urged to improve their political standing, grasp the situation and tasks at hand, and take on more responsibilities. Secondly, the focus was placed on key groups, emphasizing the need to implement policies accurately and expand the job supply. Efforts were to be made to improve the quality of employment and enhance service guarantees.

Thirdly, the working mechanism needed improvement to strengthen coordination and linkage. This would involve accelerating the supply of policy jobs, expanding market-oriented jobs, and providing increased support for self-employment. Special attention should also be given to employment guidance services, particularly for graduates who are unemployed or needy groups.

Furthermore, steps were to be taken to provide employment services for graduates who have left school and introduce new policies and measures. The meeting also stressed the need to deepen higher education reform, ensure sufficient financial funds, strengthen organizational leadership, progress management, and risk prevention and control.

To contribute to the province’s Chinese-style modernization, the meeting emphasized the importance of completing employment questionnaires and actively working towards the overall employment goals set for college graduates in Shaanxi.

During the meeting, the Provincial Education Working Committee (Provincial Education Department), Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security, Xi’an Municipal Government, Northwest University of Political Science and Law, and Xi’an Aviation Vocational and Technical College presented speeches. Officials and representatives from relevant provincial departments and colleges and universities stationed in Xi’an attended the meeting at the main venue, while officials from various cities (districts) and resident colleges and universities joined the meeting at the branch venue.

