Provincial CPPCC members discuss the government work report in groups to promote high-quality development and gather wisdom

On the afternoon of January 12, members attending the first meeting of the 13th Provincial CPPCC discussed the government work report and the “Zhejiang Provincial Regulations on Promoting the Development of Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (Draft)” in groups or in groups. At the venue, the committee members spoke enthusiastically and the atmosphere was warm.

The committee members agreed that the government work report has a clear recognition of Zhejiang, with clear goals, practical ideas and measures, and strong feelings about people’s livelihood. The “Zhejiang Provincial Regulations on Promoting the Development of Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (Draft)” will further promote the healthy development of small, medium and micro enterprises, and better play the important role of small, medium and micro enterprises in the high-quality development and construction of a common prosperity demonstration zone.

“I am a returnee entrepreneur. The report mentioned ‘scientific and technological innovation’ and ‘strengthening the province with talents’ many times. This is a great encouragement to us, and it also provides new opportunities for global high-level talents to come to Zhejiang for entrepreneurship and innovation.” At the discussion site of the China Democratic National Construction Association, Federation of Industry and Commerce, and economic circles, Lin Dong, a member of the Provincial CPPCC and chairman of Hangzhou Lvsheng Group, based on his own experience, proposed to further strengthen the technological innovation capabilities of Zhejiang private enterprises and vigorously cultivate a number of high-tech enterprises.

In the field of environmental resources, the discussion scene was equally heated. “In the past five years, Zhejiang has made outstanding achievements in the construction of ecological civilization. The first ecological province has been built, and the quality of air and water environment has been greatly improved. We are witnesses, participants, and even beneficiaries.” Provincial CPPCC member, Zhejiang University Fan Xiaohui, director of the Yangtze River Delta Smart Oasis Innovation Center, made a speech that resonated with the members on site. He said that in the future, the role of the technological innovation platform will be further played to help promote the green transformation of the development model.

In each group, “safeguarding and improving people’s livelihood” is a hot word in discussions among committee members. Wang Qiang, a member of the provincial CPPCC from the education sector and the principal of Taihu Senior High School in Changxing County, called for further improvement of the rural teachers’ professional title evaluation and evaluation mechanism to improve the balanced development of high-quality education; Lei Jiechang, director of the Civil Affairs Bureau of Ningshe Autonomous County, expressed the hope that more high-quality elderly care service companies will invest and start businesses in mountainous areas to provide more accurate elderly care services for the elderly in remote mountainous areas…

During the exchanges, the committee members offered mantras, offered good strategies, and made practical moves. The discussions became more and more in-depth, and the content became more and more abundant. The consensus was further condensed in the heated discussions.