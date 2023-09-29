Provincial Departments and Party Committees Study and Implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech in Zhejiang Inspection

Provincial Department of Finance Holds Meeting to Implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Speech

Jiaxing, China – The Provincial Department of Finance in Zhejiang recently organized an enlarged party group meeting to convey, study, and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection of the province.

The meeting focused on the key points mentioned by General Secretary Xi Jinping and aimed to understand and implement his instructions effectively. The participants discussed various measures and action plans to achieve the goals set by the General Secretary.

During his inspection, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the need for financial reforms, the promotion of sustainable economic growth, and the establishment of a robust financial system. He also stressed the importance of strengthening the financial sector’s role in serving the real economy and supporting the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The meeting provided a platform for officials to exchange ideas, share experiences, and find innovative ways to implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s directives. They discussed the challenges facing the financial sector and explored strategies to overcome them.

The Provincial Department of Finance affirmed its commitment to implementing the General Secretary’s instructions and ensuring the effective implementation of financial policies. The meeting ended with a call for all participants to work together diligently and contribute to the province’s economic and financial development.

The meeting was seen as an important step towards achieving Zhejiang’s vision of becoming a prosperous and financially stable province. Officials expressed their gratitude to General Secretary Xi Jinping for his guidance and leadership in promoting economic growth and financial stability in the province.

The Provincial Department of Finance will continue to hold similar meetings and workshops in the future to ensure the implementation of policies and programs aimed at achieving the province’s development goals.

