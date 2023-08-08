Provincial Drug Administration Holds Special Law Lecture on the Implementation of the Civil Code for Drug Supervision

Provincial Drug Administration Holds Special Law Study Lecture for Party Group Theory Learning Center Group

On August 4th, the Provincial Drug Administration organized a special law lecture for the Party Group Theory Learning Center Group and the twenty-sixth “Guangdong Drug Administration Study Forum”. The lecture aimed to provide guidance on the newly implemented “Civil Code” and its implications for drug supervision.

The lecture featured a guest speaker, Deputy Division II of the Civil Law Office of the Legal Work Committee of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Song Jiangtao. He is a chief and second-level researcher who provided special counseling on the “Civil Code”. Comrade Song Jiangtao systematically introduced the legislative purpose, basic principles, new regulations, new concepts, and new spirit of the “Civil Code” from the aspects of compilation process, basic style, and main issues. He specifically highlighted the legal rights, protection, and promotion of public health.

During the meeting, several key points were emphasized. Firstly, it is crucial to improve political standing and fully understand the significance and status of the “Civil Code”. Attendees were urged to conscientiously study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and take the lead in promoting and ensuring the implementation of the “Civil Code”. This should be done with a high sense of political responsibility and mission in order to protect the rights and interests of the people, resolve conflicts and disputes, and promote social harmony and stability.

Secondly, participants were urged to deeply understand the essence of the “Civil Code” and accurately grasp its requirements for drug supervision. The legislative spirit and basic principles of the “Civil Code” must be followed to strictly regulate, impartially and civilizedly enforce the law. This will effectively strengthen drug safety supervision, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of civil subjects, and promote public health. The aim is to enhance the ability and level of utilizing the “Civil Code” to protect the people’s health rights and interests.

Lastly, it was emphasized that strengthening study and implementation is necessary to improve the ability of the province to build a legal government for drug supervision. In accordance with the principles and provisions of the “Civil Code”, the establishment, revision, abolition, and release of drug regulatory laws, regulations, and normative documents should be effectively carried out. The major administrative decision-making system should be strictly implemented, promoting scientific, democratic, and legalized administrative decision-making. Furthermore, innovative forms of law popularization should be introduced, creating a society that respects, studies, abides by, and uses the law.

The lecture was attended by members of the leadership team of the provincial bureau, as well as cadres and workers from the bureau and directly affiliated institutions. The event was seen as a significant step in enhancing the understanding and implementation of the “Civil Code” within the drug supervision sector.

(Contributed by the Department of Regulations and Technology of the Provincial Bureau)

