In order to do a good job in preventing risks, ensuring safety, and protecting stability, and to create a safe and stable environment for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, our province has deployed a 100-day operation for safe production. Since August, the provincial party committee and the provincial government have dispatched 10 comprehensive inspection teams stationed in various cities (districts) to carry out a three-month supervision and inspection of the 100-day operation of safety production, and to promote the implementation of various measures of the 100-day operation of safety in production. , to ensure that the safety production situation in the province continues to stabilize and improve.

On-site comprehensive supervision work dynamics

From October 10th to 11th, the comprehensive inspection team of each station went deep into the city and county (district) governments, departments, town offices, enterprises and institutions, and continued to carry out 100-day safety production supervision and inspection. A total of 54 units were inspected and problems were found. There are more than 120 hidden dangers.

The first comprehensive inspection team

For Xi’an Zhenxing Investment Development Co., Ltd., Xi’an Jinsheng Electric Equipment Co., Ltd., Xi’an Economic Development Urban Transport Culture and Sports Industry Co., Ltd., Xi’an Water Supply Co., Ltd. Bailuyuan Water Plant, Xi’an Chuangye Water Co., Ltd., China Energy Conservation (Xi’an) Ecological Environmental Protection Co., Ltd. The company inspected and found 16 hidden problems, and handed it over to the Xi’an Safety Committee Office for supervision and rectification.

The second comprehensive inspection team

For Baoji High-tech Zone, Shaanxi Changling Textile Electromechanical Technology Co., Ltd., Jundongcheng Phase II construction site, Baoji Gaoxin Fourth Road High-tech Capital Phase II, third-standard residential construction site, Pantai Road hazardous chemical inspection station, Fast power supply line Wuzhangyuan Substation 1 The number pole-2 pole reconstruction project was inspected, and the PetroChina gas station on Gaoxin 6th Road was “looked back” and found 36 hidden problems, and handed it over to the Baoji High-tech Zone Safety Committee Office to urge rectification.

The third comprehensive inspection team

Inspect the implementation of the 100-day work safety operation of Xianyang Economic and Technological Development Zone Management Committee, Housing and Urban-rural Development Bureau, and Market Supervision and Administration Bureau. Check Shaanxi Tiancheng Titanium Industry Co., Ltd. and Shaanxi Yishan Compressor Co., Ltd. in Xianyang High-tech Zone. A random inspection of Xianyang Baowan International Logistics Co., Ltd. found 22 hidden problems and handed it over to the Office of the Safety Committee of Xianyang High-tech Zone for supervision and rectification.

Fourth comprehensive inspection team

Tongchuan Yintai District Coal Bureau, Qiaoziliang Coal Mine, Yaozhou District Tongchuan Hengsheng Technology Materials Co., Ltd., Tongchuan Aluminum Shimao Aluminum Casting Co., Ltd., Tongchuan Yintai District Dingxin Coal Mine, Dingsheng Coal Mine, Majiahe Village Xing Coal Mine and Yaozhou District Central Plaza Urban Comprehensive The body develops a “look back”. Inspected Shaanxi Tongchuan Phoenix Building Materials Co., Ltd. and found 8 hidden problems, which were handed over to the Yintai District Safety Committee Office of Tongchuan City and the Yaozhou District Safety Committee Office to urge rectification.

Sixth Comprehensive Inspection Team

For Yan’an Luochuan County Passenger Station, Luochuan County Baoxing Car Rental Co., Ltd., Luochuan County Maternal and Child Health and Family Planning Service Center Relocation Project (construction site), Shaanxi North Industrial Co., Ltd. Luochuan County Natural Gas Company, North Gas CNG Gas Station, Yanan Luochuan County Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Logistics Group Co., Ltd. Packaging Products Branch, China National Petroleum Corporation Changqing Oilfield Branch No. 1 Oil Transportation Station Luochuan Oil Station, Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Logistics Group Co., Ltd. Packaging products branch and other companies conducted inspections and found 13 hidden problems, and handed them over to the Luochuan County Safety Committee Office to urge rectification.

Seventh Comprehensive Inspection Team

Carry out the work of the 100-day work safety operation of the Xinminglou Sub-district Office of Yuyang District, Yulin District, the Niujialiang Town Government of Yuyang District, the Chongwen Road Office of Yulin Yuyang District, the Market Supervision Bureau of Yuyang District, and the Transportation Bureau of Yuyang District During the inspection, 16 hidden problems were found, and they were handed over to the Yuyang District Safety Committee of Yulin City to urge rectification.

Ninth Comprehensive Inspection Team

To the government of Cigou Town, Hanbin District, Ankang, Ankang Hengkou Demonstration Zone Shaanxi Hengtong Fiber Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., Ankang Heng’an Toys Co., Ltd., Yinhe Hengkou Gas Station, Hengkou Hedong Nine-Year School, Shaanxi City Gas Development Co., Ltd. Hengkou Branch inspected the progress of the 100-day work safety operation, and randomly checked Hanbin District Songbayuan Plush Toys Co., Ltd., Ankang Oulike Precision Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Ankang Jingquanxiang Mining Co., Ltd., and Ankang Guanjia Mining Development Co., Ltd. Qingshangou mining area and other 4 enterprises found 13 hidden problems and handed them over to the Hanbin District Safety Committee Office of Ankang City for supervision and rectification.

Tenth Comprehensive Inspection Team

Inspection of Shangluo Jiaoyuan Technology Co., Ltd. (Gouyu Liquefied Gas Station), and found hidden problems such as insufficient extension distance of fire hose and micro fire station not set up in a safe area, and handed over to Shangzhou District Safety Committee Office of Shangluo City urge rectification.