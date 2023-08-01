Provincial Government Holds Executive Meeting to Implement Key Priorities and Strategies for Economic and Ecological Development

Title: Provincial Government Holds Executive Meeting to Implement Development Measures

Date: August 1, 2023

Source: Liaoning Daily

The provincial government of Liaoning recently held an executive meeting on July 31, which was presided over by Li Lecheng, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee and governor of the province. The purpose of the meeting was to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, as well as discuss and implement measures in line with the work requirements of the provincial party committee.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that it is necessary to align thoughts and actions with the scientific judgments of the Party Central Committee regarding the economic situation and its decision-making and deployment of economic work. The meeting emphasized the importance of adhering to the general tone of seeking progress while maintaining stability and fully, accurately, and comprehensively implementing the new development concept. Furthermore, the meeting highlighted the need to actively serve and integrate into the new development pattern and continuously promote economic improvement and growth.

To effectively improve economic quality and growth, the provincial government plans to make use of policy space and strengthen communication with national ministries and commissions. They also aim to implement a list-style sorting, precise matching, and creative implementation strategy that suits the specific circumstances of the province. Additionally, the government intends to combine the strategy of expanding domestic demand with deepening supply-side structural reforms. This will involve creating effective demand through high-quality supply, promoting the transformation of urban villages, constructing “common emergency dual-use” public infrastructure, and revitalizing various types of idle real estate.

Furthermore, the meeting highlighted the need to speed up the adjustment of the industrial structure and promote the construction of key industrial clusters in order to build more pillar industries. The provincial government aims to stimulate economic and social development, optimize the business environment, and promote competitive development among state-owned enterprises, private enterprises, and foreign enterprises. Additionally, ensuring safe development and solidifying safe production and building delivery are also prioritized.

The meeting stressed the importance of protecting the basic life of poor individuals and ensuring they can benefit from revitalization and development. With regards to ecological civilization, the government intends to implement Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization and emphasize the construction of a beautiful China. This includes fighting pollution and controlling environmental risks, promoting ecological conservation in key areas, and fully implementing the tasks and measures for ecological civilization construction.

The meeting also discussed the province’s fishing vessel safety work at sea and suggested measures for further improvement. It emphasized the need to use reform and innovation methods to overcome difficulties and focus on the three core elements of people, ports, and ships. The government will prioritize people-oriented and people-based ship management, as well as standardize port governance in accordance with the law. Efforts will be made to improve the registration of fishing boats and fishermen, strengthen grassroots organizations, and ensure the safety of fishermen’s lives and property in the province.

Additionally, the meeting reviewed the “Framework Agreement on Strengthening Cooperation in the Construction of Ecological Civilization” between Liaoning Province, Jilin Province, Heilongjiang Province, and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

In conclusion, the provincial government’s executive meeting highlighted the importance of implementing development measures to improve economic conditions, promote ecological conservation, and ensure the safety of fishermen’s lives and property. Through various strategies and initiatives, the government aims to achieve economic growth and social development while prioritizing the well-being of its citizens.

