Provincial Government Research Office’s Strategic Approach to High-Quality Development: Investigating and Solving Problems through Thematic Education

Provincial Government Research Office Promotes High-Quality Development through Thematic Education

The Provincial Government Research Office is utilizing its functional advantages in thematic education to conduct investigations and research, with the aim of identifying and solving the crux of problems in order to develop effective strategies for high-quality development.

To serve the scientific decision-making of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, the research office is carrying out in-depth investigations and research, using more and better research results. Recently, they held a theme education research results exchange meeting, where they focused on the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and building new achievements”. The meeting involved discussions and exchanges around key topics, with the aim of providing targeted, instructive, and operational strategies to promote the transformation and application of research results.

Since the launch of thematic education, the Provincial Government Research Office has been diligently implementing the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment on investigations and research. They have also closely followed General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on investigations and research and prioritized the economy in accordance with the deployment requirements of the Provincial Party Committee. Special surveys have been conducted on frontier issues, hot issues, and difficult issues of social development, focusing on the urgent needs of the people. These efforts have yielded positive results.

The research office adopts a problem-oriented approach to carry out investigations and research, with precise topic selection being the common understanding among party members and cadres. With the overall goal of continuing to be at the forefront of high-quality development, they have listed a series of research tasks and organized research on various aspects of the economy. These include surveys on folk investment, bulk consumption, stable scale and optimal structure of foreign trade, real estate, and other crucial areas. Additionally, they have conducted surveys on high-quality private economy development, enterprise “smart reform and digital transformation”, new energy industry development, and the construction of a modern industrial system. These surveys have generated high-quality research reports, playing a significant role in boosting the overall improvement of the province’s economic operation and promoting high-quality development.

Building on these achievements, the research office has organized the implementation of a “deep cultivation” action plan. This plan guides each business department to focus on their research fields and main responsibilities, conducting in-depth investigations and research in their respective areas. The aim is to make the research office an “important position” for research in related fields, positioning relevant comrades as experts in their professional areas.

The research office utilizes various methods, such as panel interviews, questionnaire surveys, statistical analysis, and modern information technologies like the Internet and big data, to carry out investigations and research. They have conscientiously implemented the research requirements of “three entries and three solutions” proposed by the provincial party committee and extensively carried out “three listening and three asking” activities. Party group members, accompanied by comrades from various places, engage in research activities in areas and units with difficulties, concentrated public opinions, and challenging work situations. They also adopt the “four nos and two straights” approach, conducting on-site inspections in streets, communities, workshops, and factories. These efforts allow for a comprehensive understanding of contradictions and difficulties, significantly expanding the breadth and depth of research.

The research office actively collaborates with external research forces, improving the cooperation mechanism and broadening the field of cooperation. They focus on major issues and conduct planned, in-depth, and effective joint research. For instance, they cooperated closely with the inspection office of the provincial government and relevant functional departments to carry out investigations on the “modernization of the industrial chain”. Joint investigations have also been conducted with the provincial taxation bureau to comprehensively analyze economic operation and create the “Economic Warm Early ‘Perception’ brand”. The research office has established close research and cooperation relationships with multiple departments of provincial agencies, conducting a series of joint research projects. These projects focus on strengthening chain extension and supplementary chains, modern industrial system construction, stable scale and optimal structure of foreign trade, and promoting green development, ultimately achieving win-win cooperation.

Applying research findings to practice and effectively implementing countermeasures and suggestions is a priority for the research office. It ensures that research results are not confined to paper but are applied to the ground. For example, the research office actively participates in the research and drafting of documents for the construction of an industrial technology innovation center. They contribute to the province’s self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, as well as the development of a highland for technological innovation in important industries. Moreover, research reports on the hidden worries behind the rapid development of the new energy industry have been used to develop policy recommendations and measures for the high-quality development of the province’s new energy industry.

In conclusion, the research office of the provincial government will continue to leverage its functional advantages, closely align itself with the work of the provincial party committee and the provincial government center, and conduct research that combines investigation and problem-solving with practical difficulties faced by the masses. By providing decision-making references and solving current problems, they will accelerate the transformation of research results into practical measures, facilitating the province’s various tasks to achieve tangible results.

