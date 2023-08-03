Xinchangxing Xu Kunlin Inspects and Dispatches Flood Control and Typhoon Work at Provincial Meteorological Bureau

In order to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property and the stability of the overall social situation, Xinchangxing and Xu Kunlin, Provincial Party Secretary and Governor, respectively, recently inspected and dispatched flood control and typhoon work at the Provincial Meteorological Bureau.

During the inspection, Xinchangxing and Xu Kunlin emphasized the importance of establishing solid bottom-line thinking and extreme thinking. They stressed the need for careful and meticulous work, especially during the critical period of “seven downs and eight ups” flood control.

The officials visited the Provincial Meteorological Service Center to learn about the public weather services provided. They also examined the comprehensive monitoring system for meteorological operations and the network of meteorological detection stations at the Provincial Meteorological Big Data Center. Additionally, they checked the real-time position of this year’s Typhoon “Kanu” at the Provincial Meteorological Observatory Forecast Center.

Xinchangxing and Xu Kunlin acknowledged the crucial role of meteorological work in ensuring life safety, production development, affluent life, and a good ecology. They commended the province’s meteorological system for its contribution to economic development and disaster prevention and reduction.

In a symposium following the inspection, Xinchangxing and Xu Kunlin heard reports from various departments, including meteorology, emergency management, water conservancy, agriculture and rural areas, natural resources, ecological environment, transportation, housing construction, and education. The reports highlighted the forecast for 3 precipitation processes in August and an elevated number of typhoons affecting the province.

Xinchangxing stressed the need for severe preparations and refined measures to ensure the safety of the province during floods and the well-being of its citizens. He emphasized strengthening monitoring and forecasting, early warning linkages, inspections, and prevention measures in key areas and industries.

Provincial leaders Chu Yonghong and Xia Xinmin also participated in the inspection and symposium.

(Note: This article is based on content from the Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation and Financial Media News Center, and was edited for clarity and brevity.)

(Disclaimer: This article is a reprint and does not represent the views of Xinhua News Agency. Readers should verify the accuracy and timeliness of the information themselves.)

(Copyright: This article is the exclusive copyright of Xinhua Newspaper Network and should not be reproduced without permission. When authorized, the source must be indicated as “Xinhua Newspaper Network”.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

