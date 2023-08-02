Provincial legislative: the CENI summons the electorate – Capsud.net

The CENI officially convened, this Wednesday, the electorate for the ballots of the provincial deputies and municipal councillors. This operation will last 20 days, reassures the central electoral office.

To this end, the offices for receiving and processing applications will be open from August 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Speaking at this ceremony, the president of this institution insisted on the importance of these elections.

« Today’s Ceremony is of particular importance, because Congolese voters, for the first time, are called upon to choose their municipal councillors. The last such elections date back to 1987 under the Second Republic 30 years ago“, he recalled.

« This election will be able to install an energetic local democracy, which is the basis of a healthy democracy at the national level and one of the engines of development at the grassroots level.« .

Denis Kadima recalled the importance the Congolese attach to the elections. But also, his desire to offer them a better electoral process.

« Today, the Congolese are ready to go to the elections and the CENI is preparing hard to guarantee this great meeting. At the same time as the CENI receives the various candidacies, it is actively preparing the organization of the December 2023 elections. Its teams are on the ground to ensure that everything will be ready on time. We want, this time, the elections in the DRC to be a democratic celebration“, he reassures.

Conditions of eligibility for these elections Be Congolese and be between 18 and 25 years old; Enjoy the fullness of their rights; Have the quality of elector; Hold either a school or academic title or justify 5 years of professional experience in the political, administrative or socio-economic field.

It should be noted that for the national legislative ballot, the CENI had registered 25,000 candidates. With this new operation, the electoral center is preparing to register more candidates.

Emongo Gerome

