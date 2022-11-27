Original title: Give full play to the exemplary and leading role of party members and leading cadres

Putting the Party’s 20th National Congress of Decisions and Deployment into Action and Achieved Results

Provincial management cadres study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held in Rong

Zhou Zuyi made a keynote report, Zhao Long presided over

Southeast Net, November 27th (Fujian Daily reporter Zhou Lin) On the 26th, a special seminar on studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in Fuzhou. Provincial Party Secretary Zhou Zuyi attended the opening ceremony and made a keynote speech. Zhou Zuyi emphasized that studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the primary political task at present and in the future. It is necessary to highlight the “key minority” of party members and leading cadres, and promote the comprehensive study, comprehensive grasp, and full implementation of the Party’s 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. With the great spirit, the upsurge of learning, propaganda and implementation will continue to rise, and the work of Fujian will be done well in a down-to-earth manner, and the decision-making arrangements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will be put into action and see results. Governor Zhao Long presided over it, and Cui Yuying, chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, attended.

Zhou Zuyi pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a conference that holds high the banner, gathers strength, and unites and forges ahead. It is of great historical significance in the development of the party and the country. The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is rich in content, broad and profound. It is necessary to earnestly follow the important requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s “five firm grasps”, deeply study and understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, firmly grasp the great significance of the work of the past five years and the great transformation of the new era in ten years, and firmly grasp the new era of Xi Jinping The world outlook and methodology of the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the era, firmly grasp the mission of promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, firmly grasp the important requirements of leading a great social revolution with a great self-revolution, and firmly grasp the requirements of the times for united struggle , firmly and consciously unify thinking, will, and act.

Zhou Zuyi emphasized that the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China should be put into practical actions, and the effectiveness of study and implementation should be tested with the results of the construction of New Fujian. We must unswervingly support the “two establishments” and achieve the “two maintenances”, and deeply grasp the theoretical logic and history of the “two establishments” from the origin of Marxist theory, the course of the party’s century-old struggle, and the great changes in the new era. Logic and practical logic, transform the deep love for General Secretary Xi Jinping into a strong driving force for entrepreneurship, further strengthen a high degree of ideological consciousness, political consciousness, and action consciousness, and continuously improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution. Study carefully and practice Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and always maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core. We must unswervingly implement the new development concept, promote high-quality development, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, adhere to the first priority of development, serve and integrate into the new development pattern, build a modern industrial system, improve total factor productivity, and promote urban-rural integration Develop in harmony with the region, deepen reform and opening up, and promote the effective improvement of quality and reasonable growth of the province’s economy. We must unswervingly practice the people-centered development idea, solidly promote common prosperity, deeply understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s consistent and profound feelings for the people, take more measures to benefit people’s livelihood and warm people’s hearts, and continue to increase residents’ income through multiple channels. Continue to promote high-quality full employment, continue to improve the level of public services, continue to promote the construction of an ecological province, continue to do a good job in safety and stability, and strive to benefit the people of the province. We must unswervingly deepen the integration of Fujian and Taiwan, promote the reunification of the motherland, give full play to Fujian’s unique advantages in relation to Taiwan, insist on promoting integration with communication, benefits, and emotions, accelerate the construction of cross-strait integration development demonstration areas, and continuously promote the development of Fujian and Taiwan. The exchanges between them are convenient, the cooperation is close, and the spiritual harmony and emotional harmony are enhanced to create the first home for Taiwan compatriots and Taiwanese enterprises to land. We must unswervingly strengthen party building, promote comprehensive and strict party governance, fully understand the most distinctive qualities of our party to be brave in self-revolution, strictly manage the party and govern the party, carry forward the great spirit of party building, and implement the general requirements of party building in the new era. Further strengthen political leadership, ideological leadership, organizational appeal, and self-innovation, and ensure high-quality development with high-quality party building.

Zhou Zuyi emphasized that all departments at all levels in the province must carry forward the spirit of nailing nails, implement the decisions and deployments of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in detail, learn and improve in understanding, make steady progress in promoting work, and improve their mental state. Forge ahead in solidarity and solidly promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to take root and blossom and bear fruit. It is necessary to further raise the upsurge of learning, propaganda and implementation, combine with learning and implementing the spirit of a series of important speeches and instructions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping on Fujian’s work, and combine with inheriting and carrying forward the theoretical innovation and practical exploration created by General Secretary Xi Jinping when he was working in Fujian. Implement the combination of the 11th Provincial Party Congress and the province’s “14th Five-Year Plan” plan, combine with promoting the current work, and combine with planning for next year and the next period of work, and make persistent efforts for a long time. It is necessary to further carry forward the fine style of “doing it right away and working hard”, carry out in-depth actions to improve efficiency, improve efficiency, and increase efficiency, and put the spirit of hard work throughout the entire process and all aspects of the construction of New Fujian, so that “do it right away, “Really work hard” will further form the atmosphere, form habits and form culture in the whole province. It is necessary to further gather the majestic power of unity and struggle, give full play to Fujian’s advantages as an old revolutionary base area, a province where ethnic minorities live scattered, a large province of private economy, and a hometown of overseas Chinese, consolidate and strengthen the great unity of all aspects, and unite more closely with Comrade Xi Jinping as the leader. Around the core Party Central Committee, a vivid situation of thinking in one place and exerting energy in one place has been formed. Party members and leading cadres at all levels should take the lead in keeping in mind the “three musts”, take the lead in being the vanguard of learning, the narrator of publicity, the leader of implementation, and the lead in being politically savvy, highly capable insiders, and courageous doers , Honest and honest people, take key responsibilities, play a key role, and hand in new excellent answers on the new road to rushing for the exam.

Leaders of the Provincial Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the Provincial Government, and the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, the President of the Provincial Court, and the Procurator-General of the Provincial Procuratorate attended the meeting. The main comrades in charge of the provincial-level units, the secretary of the party group (party committee) of the provincial-administered enterprise, the secretary of the party committee of the provincial undergraduate university; join. The meeting has a main venue and sub-venues, which will be held in the form of video.