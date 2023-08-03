Provincial Organs and Departments Actively Implement the Spirit of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 14th Provincial Party Committee

Provincial Organs and Departments Take Actions to Implement Fourth Plenary Session of 14th Provincial Party Committee

In an effort to implement the spirit of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 14th Provincial Party Committee, various departments of the provincial government have been actively studying and organizing discussions on the comprehensive deployment made by General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Jiangsu’s work. These efforts aim to turn the beautiful blueprint drawn by the General Secretary into a vivid real scene in Jiangsu.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has shown great care and love for Jiangsu through his important speeches and instructions on the work of the province. His guidance has provided fundamental direction and strong impetus for Jiangsu to lead and demonstrate in its new journey.

According to Xia Daohu, President of the Provincial Court, the court will focus on 10 key tasks and align its work with the overall plans and advancements of the central and provincial party committees. The court aims to accelerate the modernization of trial concepts, mechanisms, systems, and management, and better serve the overall situation and the people’s justice. The court also aims to resonate with Jiangsu’s economic and social development and demonstrate judicial responsibility in promoting the province’s Chinese-style modernization.

The provincial procuratorate, on the other hand, will make new breakthroughs in technological innovation and deepen the comprehensive performance of intellectual property prosecution. The procuratorate aims to equally protect the rights and interests of various business entities in accordance with the law. Furthermore, it will continue to optimize the legal business environment, actively serve the modernization of social governance, and forge a procuratorial iron army that can bear the heavy responsibility of the times.

The Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development will actively focus on the protection and inheritance of excellent traditional culture and innovative development. Efforts will be made to build an urban and rural historical and cultural protection and inheritance system that covers all space and includes all elements. The department aims to integrate urban and rural historical and cultural protection and inheritance into various actions, such as urban renewal and rural construction, to make urban and rural historical heritage a popular element in people’s lives.

In terms of industrial and information systems, the province will accelerate the construction of a strong manufacturing province with leading quality and efficiency and international competitiveness. Efforts will be made to cultivate advanced manufacturing clusters, promote industrial transformation and upgrading, and deepen the smart transformation of digital transformation. The province’s industrial and information systems will work towards enhancing industrial development service capabilities and continuously improving the mechanism for implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech.

The Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has established a leading group to accelerate the construction of a strong agricultural province. The department aims to implement the “Action Plan for Building a Strong Agricultural Province at a High Level” and promote high-quality agricultural development throughout the province. Efforts will be made to support the construction of national agricultural modernization demonstration areas and rural revitalization demonstration counties.

The civil affairs system in the province will focus on improving the overall level of civil affairs development and enhancing people’s livelihood. Efforts will be made to speed up the construction of a hierarchical and classified social assistance system, as well as promote the reduction of burden on village-level organizations and strengthen the standardized construction of village (resident) committees.

Provincial organs and departments are fully committed to implementing the spirit of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 14th Provincial Party Committee. Through integrated learning and active measures, they aim to turn the beautiful blueprint into a vivid real scene, promoting the modernization and development of Jiangsu province.

