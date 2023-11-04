Provincial Party Committee Conveys and Studies General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Speech at Central Financial Work Conference

Provincial Party Committee Holds Enlarged Meeting to Study Implementation of Financial Work

On November 2, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held an enlarged meeting to convey and study General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Financial Work Conference and the spirit of the Central Financial Work Conference, and study the implementation work of our province. Provincial Party Committee Secretary Hao Peng presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Li Lecheng, and Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference Zhou Bo attended the meeting.

The meeting recognized that the Central Financial Work Conference is a crucial meeting held during the critical period of China‘s comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country. It fully acknowledged the major achievements made in the high-quality development of China‘s financial industry since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The meeting also conducted in-depth analysis and promotion of the situation and tasks facing the country’s high-quality financial development. It highlighted strategic tasks and major measures such as adhering to the path of financial development with Chinese characteristics, promoting high-quality financial development, and building a modern financial power. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the conference provided fundamental compliance and action guidelines for promoting high-quality financial development in the new era and new journey. The meeting emphasized the need to thoroughly study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and effectively integrate thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee.

The meeting emphasized the need to deeply grasp the political and people-oriented nature of financial work while keeping the “greatest of the country” in mind. It stressed the importance of improving political position, strengthening the mission, and promoting financial work from the overall strategic perspective of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation. The meeting also emphasized the implementation of various financial tasks in Liaoning’s financial reform, development, and stability. It highlighted the need to strengthen high-quality financial services, actively support enterprise listings, and comprehensively strengthen financial supervision to prevent and resolve financial risks.

Furthermore, the meeting emphasized the need to strengthen the party’s overall leadership over financial work and strictly implement the requirements for comprehensive and strict party governance. It called for the promotion of various tasks with a determined attitude and powerful measures, as well as the creation of a team of high-quality professional financial cadres who are loyal, clean, and responsible.

The meeting concluded by urging all regions and departments in the province, especially the financial system, to effectively unify their thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment of financial work. This would facilitate better coordination of development and security, effective prevention and resolution of financial risks, and serve the high-quality development of the provincial economy and overall social stability.

Provincial and ministerial-level party members and leading cadres attended the meeting.

