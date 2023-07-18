Provincial Party Committee Conveys Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Speech on National Security

The National Security Committee of the Provincial Party Committee convened an important meeting on July 17th to discuss various aspects concerning national security. The meeting aimed to convey the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech at the first meeting of the 20th Central National Security Committee, as well as the relevant central meetings and documents. Additionally, the meeting aimed to analyze the current national security situation in the province and discuss the next steps for future work.

Huang Kunming, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the National Security Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Wang Weizhong, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Governor, and Deputy Director of the National Security Committee, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the province has made significant progress in implementing the decisions and directives of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee. The committee stressed the importance of adhering to the overall national security concept and achieving new accomplishments in this area. They emphasized the need to align thoughts and actions with the decisions of the General Secretary and the Party Central Committee.

The meeting further emphasized the significance of maintaining confidence and determination, as well as political responsibilities. The committee emphasized the need to maintain national security throughout all aspects of the province’s development and firmly protect the “South Gate” of national security. It was stressed that understanding the overall situation, considering bottom-line and limited thinking, and focusing on improving strengths, addressing weaknesses, and strengthening foundations are crucial for creating a safe and stable environment.

Anchoring the goals and tasks towards guaranteeing the new development pattern with the new security pattern was also emphasized. The committee stressed the importance of better coordinating development and security, while building a solid security foundation for the province to take the lead.

Furthermore, the committee urged concentrated efforts to ensure political security, social stability, and the peace of the people within the province. They highlighted the need to maintain political security through stronger control in ideological work and by upholding the bottom line in political security. Economic security was also a key focus, particularly in effectively preventing and resolving financial debt risks, strengthening security in key areas such as food, energy, and resources, and creating a comprehensive safety net.

The committee also emphasized the importance of maintaining social security and stability, promoting the rule of law, and resolving social conflicts and disputes. They stressed the need to strengthen safety production and disaster relief efforts, as well as prevent and defuse non-traditional security risks by maintaining technological security and network data security. Additionally, the committee aimed to accelerate the establishment of an all-round and all-field national security system.

Lastly, the meeting emphasized the absolute leadership of the Party over national security work and the importance of providing a strong political guarantee for effective national security measures. It was stressed that all levels of party committees and national security offices should strengthen organizational leadership, overall planning, coordination, supervision, and inspection. The committee further urged the strengthening of capacity support and the promotion of synergy, efficiency, rule of law thinking, technological empowerment, and grassroots foundation.

The meeting was attended by members of the National Security Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and responsible individuals from relevant units. The discussions and decisions made during the meeting will guide the province’s future work on national security.