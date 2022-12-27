On December 26, the Economic Work Conference of the Provincial Party Committee was held in Nanjing. In his speech, Wu Zhenglong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, conscientiously implemented the deployment of the Central Economic Work Conference and the Third Plenary Session of the 14th Provincial Party Committee, summarized the economic work in 2022, analyzed the current economic situation, and arranged for 2023 economic work. Xu Kunlin, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee and governor of the province, made specific arrangements. Deng Xiuming, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting held that this year is an extremely important year in the history of the party and the country. Facing the turbulent international environment and the arduous and arduous tasks of domestic reform, development and stability, the whole province adheres to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, conscientiously implements the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, and fully implements the ” The epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe”, and we must earnestly assume the major responsibility of “bravely taking the lead”, adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, completely, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, and accelerate the construction of new services. The development pattern focuses on promoting high-quality development, efficiently coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and coordinating development and security, maintaining a stable and healthy economic environment, a social environment of peace and prosperity, and a clean and upright political environment, and building socialism in an all-round way. Solid steps have been taken on the new journey of a modernized country. While affirming the achievements, we must also be soberly aware that our province’s economic development still faces some prominent contradictions and problems. We must not only strengthen our confidence, but also face up to difficulties, focus on overcoming difficulties, take the initiative to turn crises into opportunities, and constantly strive for new victories.

The meeting pointed out that the achievements made this year have not been easy. The fundamental reason is that General Secretary Xi Jinping, as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party, is at the helm and leads the way, and lies in the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Ten years of great practice in the new era has made us more deeply aware that to do a good job in Jiangsu’s economic work, we must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, firmly implement the “two maintenances”, and must always have the “two overall situations” in mind. We must unswervingly promote high-quality development, we must adhere to the people-centered development philosophy, we must better coordinate development and security, and ensure that the big ship of Jiangsu rides the wind and waves and sails steadily and far.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Economic Work Conference is extremely ideological, theoretical, strategic, and practical, enriching the development of socialist political economy with Chinese characteristics, and is the latest achievement of Xi Jinping’s economic thought and Another classic document points out the way forward and provides fundamental guidelines for doing a good job in next year’s economic work and building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. We must in-depth study and understanding, resolutely implement, keep the “two overall situations” in mind, keep in mind the “big country”, seize opportunities and make good use of them, and strive to achieve better development and make greater contributions.

The meeting emphasized that next year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and doing a good job in next year’s economic work is arduous and of great significance. We must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and requirements for Jiangsu’s work, and follow the arrangements and deployments of the Central Economic Work Conference. Seeking progress, fully and accurately implementing the new development concept, accelerating the construction of a new development pattern serving the whole country, focusing on promoting high-quality development, better coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, better coordinating development and security, and deepening the implementation of the strategy of expanding domestic demand Organically combine supply-side structural reforms, comprehensively deepen reform and opening up, vigorously boost market confidence, effectively prevent and defuse major risks, continue to protect and improve people’s livelihood, and fully promote the overall improvement of economic operation to achieve effective improvement in quality and reasonable growth in quantity , A good start in comprehensively promoting the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangsu, better “taking up new missions and writing a new chapter”, fully demonstrating Jiangsu’s responsibility of “walking ahead, taking the lead, and making more contributions”.

The meeting emphasized that to do a good job in next year’s economic work, we must focus on the five aspects of adhering to steady progress, enhancing development confidence, accelerating self-reliance and self-improvement, focusing on overall planning and coordination, and fully stimulating vitality, and grasping six key tasks.

Vigorously implement the strategy of expanding domestic demand. We must give full play to the basic role of consumption, give priority to the recovery and expansion of consumption, increase the income of urban and rural residents through multiple channels, vigorously create environmental conditions that facilitate consumption, and cultivate new growth points for consumption. It is necessary to effectively play the key role of investment, and effectively drive the investment of the whole society through government investment and policy incentives.

Accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system. It is necessary to focus on consolidating the leading position of traditional industries, vigorously develop strategic emerging industries, seize the key track of the digital economy, and give greater support to the development of specialized and special new enterprises, demonstrating the responsibility of Jiangsu in the new era and new journey.

Strengthen education, technology, and talent support. We must persist in stimulating kinetic energy and vitality with high-level scientific and technological innovation, consolidate the basic strength with high-quality talents, and maintain the source of living water with high-quality education, accelerate the construction of a strong education province, a strong science and technology province, and a strong talent province, and bravely open the way for my country’s technological and industrial innovation pioneer.

Unswervingly deepen reform and expand opening up. The pace of reform must be deepened and solid, and the role of an efficient market and an effective government should be better played. The door to opening up must be opened wider and wider, and the opportunity of institutional opening up should be seized to lead high-level opening up. The business environment must become better and better, and make the market-oriented, rule-of-law, internationalized and first-class business environment an important brand in Jiangsu.

Focus on improving people’s livelihood and well-being. We must adhere to the people-centered development philosophy, always take ensuring and improving people’s livelihood as the starting point and goal of our work, do everything possible to stabilize employment and prices, continue to strengthen basic public services, and solidly promote common prosperity.

Effectively prevent hidden dangers. It is necessary to strengthen the awareness of urgency, establish a firm bottom-line thinking, and do a better job in the prevention and control of the epidemic in a more scientific, precise, and efficient manner. Resolve government debt risks, unswervingly promote safety work in various fields such as production safety, and create a safe and stable development environment for the start.

The meeting emphasized the need to strengthen the party’s leadership over economic work. Departments at all levels in the province must unify their thoughts and actions with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee on economic work, consciously strengthen the study, comprehension and application of Xi Jinping’s economic thought, and improve the implementation mechanism for major decision-making and deployment. Improve the ability to lead economic work, work hard and take responsibility, and truly achieve “advantaged regions take the lead, major economic cities take the lead, and all regions should make more contributions”, and work together to promote high-quality development and achieve new results.

The meeting pointed out that around next year’s goals, tasks and key issues, nine aspects of work should be well implemented. They are: continue to expand effective demand and maintain economic operation within a reasonable range; accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system and consolidate the advantages of the real economy, especially the manufacturing industry; solidly promote self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, and rely on innovation to cultivate and grow new drivers of development; unswervingly deepen reform and expand Open up to enhance the vitality of development; adhere to the priority development of agriculture and rural areas, and comprehensively promote rural revitalization; promote the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta with higher quality and promote regional coordinated development; strengthen the construction of ecological civilization and improve the level of beautiful Jiangsu; deeply practice the people-oriented The development thinking of the center will continue to do a good job in guaranteeing and improving people’s livelihood; actively and steadily prevent and resolve risks and challenges, and guarantee the new development pattern with a new security pattern.

The meeting requested that as the end of the year approaches, the Spring Festival on New Year’s Day and the National and Provincial Two Sessions are approaching, various tasks must be coordinated and done well. It is necessary to make overall plans to ensure the stable supply of important livelihood commodities and ensure the supply of coal, electricity, oil and gas transportation, ensure the basic life of special groups with heart and soul, ensure the payment of wages to migrant workers, and let the people spend the winter warmly and celebrate the festival with peace of mind. It is necessary to carefully organize the Spring Festival travel work, pay close attention to safety production and disaster prevention and mitigation work, and ensure social harmony and stability. We must persist in integrity and integrity, and persevere in fighting corruption. It is necessary to strengthen on-duty duty and emergency response to ensure that the people of the whole province have a safe, happy and peaceful festival.

The meeting called for the entire province to unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and strengthen the “four Awareness”, firm “four self-confidence”, and “two safeguards”, work hard and move forward bravely, comprehensively promote the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangsu on the new journey, and better “take up new missions and write new chapters “, to make Jiangsu’s new and greater contribution to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way.

At the meeting, Changzhou City, Nantong City, Lianyungang City, Provincial Development and Reform Commission, Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, and Provincial Department of Commerce made speeches.

Municipal party secretary Chen Jinhu spoke at the meeting. He said that next year will be the decisive year for Changzhou’s GDP to reach trillions. Changzhou will fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development in accordance with the deployment requirements of the Central Economic Work Conference and the Provincial Party Committee. , better coordinate development and safety, further promote the “532” development strategy, comprehensively improve the energy level of industrial innovation, transportation hub, urban carrier, and development environment, and go all out to stabilize growth, strengthen industries, and grasp innovation , benefit people’s livelihood, keep the bottom line, strengthen confidence, move forward bravely, strive to write the answer sheet of Changzhou for Chinese-style modernization, and make more contributions to the overall development of the province.

The meeting will be held via video. Sheng Lei, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and mayor, Liang Yibo, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, and other city leaders, as well as heads of relevant municipal units attended the meeting at the Changzhou branch venue. All districts under their jurisdiction and Changzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone will listen and watch simultaneously.